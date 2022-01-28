×
Jason Momoa in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious 10’ (Exclusive)

Vin Diesel versus Momoa — what more do you want?

Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 10th installment of Universal’s Fast and Furious action movie series is getting an infusion of muscle.

Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join Vin Diesel and the cast in what is being called Fast & Furious 10 as a working title. And while plot details are being muffled, the Aquaman actor could be poised to act as one of the film’s villains. Universal had no comment.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, is back in the director’s seat. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang are returning to the franchise that debuted in 2001. Charlize Theron is also expected to be back.

Diesel and Lin are producing.

Diesel wanted Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise and reportedly courted him both privately and publicly, the latter via social media. After a November Instagram post where Diesel pleaded for the former WWE star to come back, Johnson in December said in an interview there was “no chance” of him coming back, calling Diesel manipulative. The search was then on to find someone who could fill the needed quotient of star power and muscle power. However, because the script is still a work in progress, it is unclear whether Momoa’s part is protagonistic or antagonistic in nature, or perhaps even both.

In recent years, the Fast movies have stayed pumped and relevant not only by amping up the scale of the stunts but by beefing up the call sheet with turns by Theron, Johnson, Jason Statham and John Cena, even throwing Helen Mirren into the mix.

It is unclear who else would return for the Fast 10, which shoots this spring. Universal has the movie currently set for a May 19, 2023 release.

Momoa wrapped shooting the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom last year and has Slumberland, an epic fantasy based on the Winsor McCay comic strip of the early 20th century, due out from Netflix later this year.

He is repped by WME.

