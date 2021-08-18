‘Fast and Furious 10’ Sets April 2023 Release Date

Universal’s Fast and Furious 10 has a release date.

The penultimate film in the long-running cars-to-spies franchise will hit theaters on April 7, 2023, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Justin Lin will direct the 10th and 11th films in the Fast franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies. Lin has directed five Fast films beginning with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script.

Vin Diesel and franchise regulars such as Sung Kang, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are all expected to return. The mid-credits scene from F9 suggested Jason Statham’s character will play some part too.

The Fast franchise, which began in 2001, has made $6.3 billion globally, with that figure including the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. The most recent installment of the core franchise, 2021’s Lin-directed F9, grossed $681 million worldwide despite the COVID-19 pandemic casting a long shadow on the theatrical business.

Entertainment Weekly first reported the news of F10‘s release date.