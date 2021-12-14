‘Fast & Furious 10’ Pushes Back Release 6 Weeks to Summer 2023

The 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise is pedaling into summer 2023.

Fast & Furious 10 — the movie’s working title for now — is pushing back its release in theaters by six weeks from April 7, 2023, the beginning of Easter weekend, to May 19, 2023, Universal said Tuesday.

Justin Lin is directing the penultimate installment in the long-running cars-to-spies franchise.

Universal already had the May 19 date reserved for an “untitled event” film.

The studio did not provide a reason for the shifts. The Fast & Furious pic will now open closer to the lucrative Memorial Day corridor. In terms of competition, other event pics dated for early summer 2023 include The Little Mermaid (May 26) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (June 2).

Universal isn’t giving up the Easter slot entirely and, in a twinned move, said that an untitled DreamWorks Animation film will move from March 24, 2023 to April 7, 2023.