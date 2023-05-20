Box Office: ‘Fast X’ Cruising to $67.3M U.S. Opening, $320M Globally

Fast X is headed for a North American debut of $67.3 million and a rousing $320 million globally. That’s a promising start for the 10th installment in a Hollywood franchise, although the series is seeing lower openings overall in the U.S.

Overseas is a different matter. Fast X is on track to clear $252.7 million in its international debut. Its global opening makes it the No. 2 debut of the year behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the No. 3 global opening of the franchise behind The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7.

The action pic will easily wrest the box office crown from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is now in its third weekend. Guardians 3 is projected to earn another $32 million-$33 million domestically.

In North America, Fast X earned a B+ CinemaScore from audience, the same grade given to F9: The Fast Saga, which debuted domestically to $70 million in 2021 when the pandemic still posed a major challenge for the box office.

Friday’s domestic tally includes $7.5 million in Thursday previews at the North American box office.

Louis Leterrier directs the 10th installment in the popular franchise (he’s also on board for the upcoming 11th and presumably final installment).

Vin Diesel leads a huge cast of familiar and new faces, including franchise mainstays Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Jordana Brewster. Newcomers include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, who plays Diesel’s grandmother.

Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Jason Statham, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also star.

In his review of Fast X, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Frank Scheck says, “The latest installment in this surprisingly durable series jams in so many existing and new characters, both living and presumed dead, that just creating the call sheets must have been a nightmare. There are so many lovingly displayed photographs of current and former castmembers laced throughout the film, you begin to wonder if you’re watching an action movie or the world’s most violent bar mitzvah.”

Over the course of the many Fast films, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying villain (Momoa) emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.

More to come.