Box Office: ‘Fast X’ Zooms to $7.5M in Previews

Fast X zoomed to $7.5 million in previews at the North American box office.

The Universal pic is expected to open to $60 million to $70 million domestically. Overseas is another matter, where Fast X is tracking to debut to as much as $220 million.

Louis Leterrier directs the 10th installment in the popular franchise (he’s also on board for the upcoming 11th installment).

Vin Diesel leads a huge cast of familiar and new faces, including franchise mainstays Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Jordana Brewster. Newcomers include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, who plays Diesel’s grandmother.

Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Jason Statham, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also star.

In his review of Fast X, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Frank Scheck says, “The latest installment in this surprisingly durable series jams in so many existing and new characters, both living and presumed dead, that just creating the call sheets must have been a nightmare. There are so many lovingly displayed photographs of current and former castmembers laced throughout the film, you begin to wonder if you’re watching an action movie or the world’s most violent bar mitzvah.”

Over the course of the many Fast films, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying villain (Momoa) emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.

Diesel has said that Fast X marks a return to the franchise’s roots. “You wanted to go back to the streets of L.A. You wanted to return to racing and what that feels like. You wanted to return to the cars that made this franchise what it is,” Diesel said at a fan event. “The support that you have given us, you have allowed us to be your family.”