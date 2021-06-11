Chloe Fineman Joins Andy Garcia in ‘Father of the Bride’ (Exclusive)

Chloe Fineman — a breakout star of Saturday Night Live — has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ remake of Father of the Bride in a key role. The project is for HBO Max.

Like previous iterations of Bride, which includes a Spencer Tracy-fronted 1950 movie and the Steve Martin-starring 1991 feature, the latest remake will center on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with his daughter’s nuptials. The latest take, however, will be told through the relationships in a big, sprawling Cuban American family.

While character details are being kept under wraps, sources tell THR that Fineman will play the movie’s resident wedding planner. (Martin Short famously played the part as Franck Eggelhoffer in the 1991 Nancy Myers-penned movie.) Depending on the new project’s take, the role has the potential to be a scene-stealer.

Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan are playing the parents with Adria Arjona and Diego Boneta the bride and groom. Isabela Merced, Enrique Murciano and Macarena Achaga are also set for the film.

Gaz Alazraki, who helmed Club de Cuervos, is directing the feature, which has a script by Matt Lopez.

Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, the banner behind acclaimed drama Minari, are producing. Garcia, Paul Perez and Ted Gidlow are set to executive produce.

Fineman, who joined SNL in 2019 as a featured player, broke out of the pack due to her knack of nailing spot-on impersonations of celebrities ranging from Drew Barrymore and Meryl Streep to Timothee Chalamet and Nicole Kidman. Her other onscreen credits include TBS series Search Party, which recently debuted its latest season on HBO Max, as well as Nora for Queens, High Fidelity, and Big Mouth.

She is repped by ICM Partners, Nicole Garcia Management, and Lichter Grossman.