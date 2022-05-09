Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia Reveal Family Secret in ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake Trailer

(L-R) ANDY GARCIA as Billy and GLORIA ESTEFAN as Ingrid in Warner Bros. Pictures' and HBO Max’s "FATHER OF THE BRIDE.”

The official trailer for the Father of the Bride remake brings a Cuban Miami family to life, with an all-star cast featuring Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia.

Like previous iterations of Father of the Bride, the latest remake will center on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with his daughter’s nuptials and will be told through the relationships in a big, sprawling Latin family. Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Chloe Fineman and Isabela Merced also star.

The trailer opens with Garcia coming home and looking for his daughter, Sofie (Arjona), who’s in town.

“Fathers play a big role in their daughter’s life,” he says. “It’s a special bond that only they share, and even when she’s all grown up, she’s still daddy’s little girl.”

At a family meal, Sofie announces she’s engaged, and that she proposed to her fiancé (Boneta).

“Hold on. You proposed?” Garcia asks his daughter. “You proposed to him? He didn’t propose to you? Can you do that? Does anyone do that?”

Despite their eventual excitement around their daughter’s engagement, Garcia and Estefan’s characters have a secret that reveals a new take on the Steve Martin-starring classic: They’re getting a divorce.

“We’re supposed to play the perfect family until Sofie gets married?” Estefan asks her soon-to-be ex-husband. “Or we can say, ‘Sorry to spoil your happiness, but we’re getting a divorce. Mazel tov,'” he replies.

Saturday Night Live star Fineman plays the wedding planner. The cast is rounded out by Enrique Murciano, Macarena Achaga, Laura Harring and Pedro Damián.

The 1991 rom-com film of the same name starred Martin with Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams as their onscreen bride-to-be daughter. The original 1950 film saw the main roles played by Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor.

Father of the Bride premieres exclusively on HBO Max on June 16.