Faye Dunaway Replaces Vanessa Redgrave in Kevin Spacey’s Italian Film

Faye Dunaway has replaced Vanessa Redgrave and stars opposite Kevin Spacey in the Italian film L’Uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God.

The movie is in post production and is being shopped at Cannes by international sales agent The Motus Studios. Redgrave earlier held discussions about possibly joining the cast, but decided against signing on.

Dunaway played the role of Tasha. On the movie front, she is best known for playing the stylish bank robber Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde, alongside co-star Warren Beatty, and the hard-hitting TV programmer Diana Christensen in Network. Her other film credits include Chinatown and Three Days of the Condor.

Dunaway made her Broadway debut in 1962 in A Man for All Seasons and last appeared in William Alfred’s The Curse of an Aching Heart in 1982.

Spacey was cast in Franco Nero’s Italian film, which is his first movie since sexual assault and misconduct allegations derailed his career in 2017. The film, directed by Nero, was shot in Italy.

The Man Who Drew God will mark Spacey’s first role in over four years. Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp told a BuzzFeed reporter in 2017 that Spacey made a pass at him when he was only 14. Spacey would go on to share an apology statement to Rapp via Twitter and used his statement to come out as a gay man for the first time.

Spacey then faced more allegations after 20 young men alleged sexual misconduct by the actor at the Old Vic London theater that took place between 1995 and 2013 — where Spacey served as its artistic director from 2004 until 2015.

Amid other allegations, Spacey parted ways with Netflix’s House of Cards in 2017 and was edited out of Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World shortly after. He last appeared in the 2018 film Billionaire Boys Club.

Since the allegations and finding himself a Hollywood pariah, little has been known about Spacey’s current whereabouts or activities, with the former A-lister only resurfacing to appear onscreen for an annual Christmas Eve video that he releases on YouTube and Twitter. As The Hollywood Reporter recently reported, he is currently fighting legal challenges on three fronts.