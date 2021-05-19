‘Fear Street’ Movies Get Weekly Summer Rollout from Netflix

Netflix has mapped out the release of its trio of Fear Street horror movies for a weekly summer rollout.

The streaming giant plans on debuting the Fear Street trilogy, based on the horror books by R.L. Stine, beginning July 2, with Fear Street Part 1: 1994. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will follow on July 9, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 16, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The move is against the usual grain for the company, which believes in dropping entire seasons of shows at one time and brought forth the idea of “binging” screen entertainment into modern-day culture. This is the rare time the company is releasing new installments of a title over consecutive weeks.

The movies were originally made by Twentieth Century Fox and were shot back-to-back over summer 2019. The studio had a bold plan that would have seen the movies released theatrically a month apart. That scheme was never realized as Fox was acquired by Disney which, once its execs got the horror pics on their hands, offloaded it in 2020.

The official logline, per Netflix reads: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets.

Leigh Janiak directed the flicks, which were produced by Chernin Entertainment. Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink and Gillian Jacobs are among the cast.

The books were initially written by Stine before he became a household name with Goosebumps, although the latter’s success fed the former. The stories in the books were set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio, spanned different times periods in the 1980s and 1990s, and featured mostly new sets of characters.

“Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror!” hyped Stine. “I have seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the screams are more than I ever expected.”