‘Fear Street’ Trailer Shows Off Time-Spanning Horror Trilogy from Netflix

Netflix is banking on fear ruling the street this summer. The streaming service has unveiled the first trailer for Fear Street, a trilogy of films that will debut one week apart in July and which are based on the R.L. Stine series of novels.

The trilogy takes place in three different years: 1994, 1978 and 1666 — and kicks off with a group of teens in 1994 discovering that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may be connected.

“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies,” director Leigh Janiak said in a statement. “For 1994, Scream stood above all rest — it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s The New World.”

Stine, best known for the kid-friendly Goosebump’s trilogy of the 1990s, debuted the teen-oriented Fear Street in 1989.

“The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears,” Stine said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter what country you’re in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody’s lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they’ve never been before. We all have the same fears.”

In addition to the trailer, Netflix has unveiled new loglines for each of the films.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which debuts July 2: “A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.”

Fear Street Part 2: 1978, which debuts July 9: “Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.”

Fear Street Part 3: 1666, which debuts July 16: “The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.”