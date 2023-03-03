Fede Alvarez’s ‘Alien’ Movie Rounds Out Cast (Exclusive)

The new Alien feature from filmmaker Fede Alvarez has found its chest-bursting cast.

David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu have joined Cailee Spaeny in 20th Century Studios’ latest installment of the science-fiction horror franchise.

Alvarez, who is known for his tense and sometimes splatter-filled flicks such as Don’t Breathe and the remake of Evil Dead, is directing the project that begins production in Budapest March 9. He also wrote the script with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

Plot details are being kept in a cryochamber, but as opposed to the other movies which focused on adults in corporate, militaristic and scientific roles, this now-ninth installment of the franchise will focus on a group of young people. On a distant colony, the group finds themselves in a fight for their lives with the titular alien, a creature known as a Xenomorph, whose race propagates by implanting eggs into people’s stomachs via face-huggers, with the juveniles eventually violently bursting out of the host’s chest.

Spaeny leads the cast in a role that is being compared to the one played by Sigourney Weaver in the initial Alien movies. Isabela Merced is also in the cast.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, is producing via his Scott Free banner along with the company’s Michael Pruss.

Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), Elizabeth Cantillon (Persuasion) and Tom Moran (The Donut King) are executive producing.

British actor Jonsson was one of the stars of Industry, a financial drama made by BBC/HBO. He is repped by CAA and U.K.’s United Agents.

Renaux is one of the stars of Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone and has appeared in recent movies such as The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Catherine Called Birdy and Morbius. He is repped by The Artist Partnership, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Arjun Rose in the U.K.

Fearn had a notable 2022, appearing not only in Matt Reeves blockbuster The Batman, but also in the awards season darling Aftersun.

Wu is an actress and producer who is repped by Webster Talent Management / Agent Helen Campbell.

Spaeny, who appeared in Mare of Easttown, is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Adam Kaller at Hansen Jacobson.