Fefe Dobson to Star in ‘Danzig’ Gang Shooting Drama (Exclusive)

Canadian singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson and Inigo Pascual are set to star in Danzig (working title), an indie film drama inspired by a real-life 2012 gang shooting in inner-city Toronto.

The film sees director Ron Dias and screenwriter Joanne Jansen combine to portray two people whose worlds collide on Danzig Street in Scarborough. Pascual will play the role of Joshua Yasay, based on a real person who was caught up in the deadly shooting incident, while Dobson will perform the fictional role of his love interest.

No word on additional casting. Danzig will take place amid a turf war between rival gangs in Scarborough, where the characters of Nipsey and his brother Breeze do whatever it takes to keep other gangs out of their neighborhood.

Nipsey’s longtime girlfriend, Shanice, kicks him out of their home for cheating and afterwards finds a blood-marked gun in her car, which he used for one of his crimes. The Danzig street gang shooting 10 years ago, where gunmen opened fire at a block party at a Scarborough housing complex, left two people dead and 24 injured.

Dias and Jansen have worked closely with the families of the two shooting victims, Shyanne Charles and Joshua Yasay, to tell their stories.

“We are looking to tell this story while at the same time uplifting the Scarborough community, reinvesting and supporting local businesses and suppliers wherever possible. I may be the director but I am telling the story with the community by my side,” Dias said in a statement as his cast and crew get set to shoot in Scarborough.

Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada. Dias and Jansen will also share producer credits via Ron & Aussie Productions, while Noah Segal will executive produce.

Dobson is a Juno award winner and has TV credits that include The Listener, Degrassi: The Next Generation and Hellcats. Pascual starred as the character Ace Grayson in Monarch and also appeared in The Crossover miniseries.

Dobson is repped by OAZ and Spoke Entertainment. Pascual is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.