Feinberg Forecast: Last Snapshot of Oscar Race Before Nomination Voting

Caitriona Balfe as "Ma", Jamie Dornan as "Pa", Judi Dench as "Granny", Jude Hill as "Buddy", and Lewis McAskie as "Will" in BELFAST.

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, SAG

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR

Possibilities

House of Gucci (MGM/UA, Nov. 24, trailer) SAG

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NSFC, NYFCC

Parallel Mothers (Sony Classics, Dec. 24, trailer)

The Hand of God (Netflix, Dec. 3, trailer)

Being the Ricardos (Amazon, Dec. 10, trailer)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony, Dec. 17, trailer)

Longer Shots

No Time to Die (MGM/UA, Oct. 8, trailer)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24/Apple, Dec. 25, trailer) AFI, NBR

Flee (Neon/Participant, Dec. 3, trailer)

C’mon C’mon (A24, Nov. 19, trailer) FI

Cyrano (MGM/UA, Feb. 25, 2022, trailer)

The French Dispatch (Searchlight, Oct. 22, trailer)

Last Night in Soho (Focus, Oct. 29, trailer)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) CCA, NBR

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) — podcast CCA

Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers) — podcast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) NSFC

Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) FI, HFPA, IFP

Longer Shots

Sian Heder (CODA)

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) — podcast

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) — podcast

Ridley Scott (House of Gucci) — podcast

Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon) FI

*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley)

Possibilities

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) HFPA, SAG

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) HFPA

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Nicolas Cage (Pig) — podcast CCA

Simon Rex (Red Rocket) — podcast FI, IFP, LAFCA

Longer Shots

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car) NSFC

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) HFPA

Adam Driver (House of Gucci) — podcast

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) — podcast HFPA

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die) — podcast

Ansel Elgort (West Side Story)

Riz Ahmed (Encounter)

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) LAFCA, NSFC

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Jennifer Hudson (Respect) SAG

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)



Longer Shots

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) HFPA, NBR

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) CCA, HFPA

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) — podcast HFPA

Tessa Thompson (Passing) IFP

Jodie Comer (The Last Duel) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC, SAG

Troy Kotsur (CODA) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza) SAG

Jamie Dornan (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Possibilities

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, SAG

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) — podcast HFPA, SAG

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) CCA

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Mark Rylance (Don’t Look Up)

Andrew Garfield (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Longer Shots

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

David Alvarez (West Side Story)

Jonah Hill (Don’t Look Up)

Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World) NSFC

Robin de Jesus (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Jon Bernthal (King Richard)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, SAG

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, SAG

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) CCA, HFPA, SAG

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) — podcast SAG

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR

Possibilities

Marlee Matlin (CODA) IFP

Ruth Negga (Passing) — podcast FI, HFPA, IFP, NSFC, SAG

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) FI, IFP

Rita Moreno (West Side Story) — podcast CCA

Judi Dench (Belfast) — podcast



Longer Shots

Gaby Hoffmann (C’mon C’mon) IFP

Meryl Streep (Don’t Look Up) — podcast

Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos)

Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) NYFCC

Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho)

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) CCA, HFPA, USC

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) CCA, USC

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) CCA, FI, IFP, USC

West Side Story (Tony Kushner) CCA

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) LAFCA, NSFC



Possibilities

Passing (Rebecca Hall) IFP, USC

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen) NBR, USC

CODA (Sian Heder) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan) — podcast (del Toro)

The Tender Bar (William Monahan)

House of Gucci (Roberto Bentivegna & Becky Johnston)

Longer Shots

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Steven Levenson)

Cyrano (Erica Schmidt)

The Last Duel (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon & Nicole Holofcener)

The Green Knight (David Lowery) FI

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers)

In the Heights (Quiara Alegría Hudes)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) CCA, HFPA, NYFCC

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) — podcast (McKay) CCA, HFPA

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar) — podcast

Possibilities

King Richard (Zach Baylin) CCA

C’mon Cmon (Mike Mills) FI

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola & Jason Schwartzman)

Last Night in Soho (Krysty Wilson-Cairns & Edgar Wright)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi) — podcast NBR

Longer Shots

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt)

The Card Counter (Paul Schrader) IFP

Zola (Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris) FI

Red Rocket (Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch) — podcast (Baker) IFP

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel & Boaz Yakin)

Titane (Julia Ducournau)

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Encanto (Disney) ANN, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix) ANN, CCA, NYFCC

Flee (Neon/Participant) ANN, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA

Luca (Pixar) ANN, CCA, HFPA

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) ANN, CCA, HFPA

Possibilities

Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal) ANN

Belle (GKIDS) ANN

My Sunny Maad (Negativ) HFPA

Vivo (Netflix)

Longer Shots

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix) ANN

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (GKIDS) ANN

Pompo: The Cinephile (GKIDS) ANN

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight) AFI*, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, LAFCA, NBR, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, NBR, NSFC, NYFCC, PGA

Ascension (MTV) CCA, CEH, FI, IFP, NBR, PGA

Attica (Showtime) CCA, NBR

The Rescue (Nat Geo) CCA, CEH, NBR, PGA

Possibilities

Simple as Water (HBO) PGA

The Velvet Underground (Apple) — podcast (Todd Haynes) CEH

Procession (Netflix) CCA, FI

The First Wave (Neon) — podcast (Matthew Heineman) PGA

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple)

Longer Shots

In the Same Breath (HBO) FI, IDA, PGA

Writing With Fire (Music Box) IDA, PGA

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) CEH, IDA, IFP

President (Greenwich) IFP

Julia (Sony Classics)

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Drive My Car (Japan) CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

The Hand of God (Italy) CCA, HFPA

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) CCA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC

A Hero (Iran) — podcast (Asghar Farhadi) CCA, HFPA, NBR

Flee (Denmark) CCA

Possibilities

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) FI, HFPA

Great Freedom (Austria)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) FI

Lamb (Iceland) NBR

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Longer Shots

The Good Boss (Spain)

Playground (Belgium)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Hive (Kosovo)

Plaza Catedral (Panama)

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) CCA, NYFCC

Dune (Greig Fraser) CCA, CI

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) CCA, LAFCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) CCA, CI, NBR

Belfast (Haris Zambarloukos) CCA

Possibilities

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen) CCA

No Time to Die (Linus Sandgren)

C’mon C’mon (Robbie Ryan) CI

Cyrano (Seamus McGarvey)

The Green Knight (Andrew Droz Palermo) NSFC

Don’t Look Up (Linus Sandgren)

Last Night in Soho (Chung Chung-hoon)

The French Dispatch (Robert Yeoman)

The Last Duel (Dariusz Wolski)

House of Gucci (Dariusz Wolski)

Longer Shots

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson & Michael Bauman)

Passing (Edu Grau) FI

Drive My Car (Hidetoshi Shinomiya)

Spencer (Claire Mathon)

King Richard (Robert Elswit)

Titane (Ruben Impens)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Alice Brooks)

Being the Ricardos (Jeff Cronenweth)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Mauro Fiore)

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Frontrunners

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell) CCA

Dune (Robert Morgan & Jacqueline West) CCA

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) CCA

The French Dispatch (Milena Canonero)

Possibilities

Licorice Pizza (Mark Bridges)

Coming 2 America (Ruth E. Carter)

House of Gucci (Janty Yates) CCA

Spencer (Jacqueline Durran)

Last Night in Soho (Odile Dicks-Mireaux)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Longer Shots

Belfast (Charlotte Walker)

The Power of the Dog (Kirsty Cameron)

Mothering Sunday (Sandy Powell)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Mary Zophres)

Being the Ricardos (Susan Lyall)

Passing (Marci Rodgers)

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Frontrunners

Dune (Joe Walker) CCA

West Side Story (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn) CCA

Belfast (Una Ni Dhonghaile) CCA

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) CCA

No Time to Die (Tom Cross & Elliot Graham)

Possibilities

Summer of Soul (Joshua L. Pearson) LAFCA

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Leigh Folsom & Jeffrey Ford)

Licorice Pizza (Andy Jurgensen)

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

The Lost Daughter (Affonso Gonçalves)

The Hand of God (Cristiano Travaglioli)

The French Dispatch (Andrew Weisblum)

Longer Shots

CODA (Geraud Brisson)

House of Gucci (Claire Simpson)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

Being the Ricardos (Alan Baumgarten) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Cam McLauchlin)

Last Night in Soho (Paul Machliss)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen & Lucian Johnston)

Titane (Jean-Christophe Bouzy)

*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA, MUHS

West Side Story MUHS

Cruella CCA, MUHS

The Eyes of Tammy Faye CCA, MUHS

No Time to Die MUHS

Possibilities

House of Gucci CCA, MUHS

Nightmare Alley CCA

Coming 2 America MUHS

The Suicide Squad MUHS

Cyrano



*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Frontrunners

Dune (Hans Zimmer) CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat) HFPA, HMMA, SCL

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) CCA, HMMA, SCL

King Richard (Kris Bowers) HMMA

Possibilities

No Time to Die (Hans Zimmer) HMMA

Spencer (Jonny Greenwood) CCA, SCL

Encanto (Germaine Franco) HFPA, SCL

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) HFPA, HMMA, LAFCA, SCL

The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel)



Longer Shots

The Last Duel (Harry Gregson-Williams) HMMA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Carter Burwell) HMMA

The Green Knight (Daniel Hart) SCL

Being the Ricardos (Daniel Pemberton)

Candyman (Robert A.A. Lowe)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Frontrunners

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) — podcast CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King (Respect) HFPA, HMMA, SCL

“Guns Go Bang” — Jay-Z, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) CCA, HMMA, SCL

“Just Look Up” — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi] & Taura Stinson (Don’t Look Up) CCA, HMMA, SCL

“So May We Start” — Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Annette)

Possibilities

“Your Song Saved My Life” — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. (Sing 2) — podcast [Bono & The Edge] HMMA

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast) HFPA, HMMA

“Automatic Woman” — H.E.R., Van Hun & Starrah (Bruised) — podcast

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) — podcast CCA, HFPA



Longer Shots

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days) — podcast HMMA, SCL

“Beyond the Shore” — Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder & Marius de Vries (CODA) HMMA

“The Anonymous Ones” — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen)

“Dream Girl” — Idina Menzel & Laura Veltz (Cinderella)

“Right Where I Belong” — Brian Wilson & Jim James (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road) HMMA

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Frontrunners

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) CCA

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) CCA

Belfast (Jim Clay & Claire Nina Richards) CCA

The French Dispatch (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) CCA

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) CCA

Possibilities

Cruella (Fiona Crumbie & Alice Felton)

Cyrano (Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

Licorice Pizza (Florencia Martin & Ryan Watson)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

Last Night in Soho (Victoria Allwood, Judy Farr & Emily Norris)

Longer Shots

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sam Avila & Darren Gilford)

Being the Ricardos (Ellen Brill & Jon Hutman)

Spencer (Guy Hendrix-Dyas & Yesim Zolan)

House of Gucci (Arthur Max & Letizia Santucci)

The Last Duel (Judy Farr & Arthur Max)

Passing (Nora Mendis & Paige Mitchell)

*BEST SOUND*

Frontrunners

West Side Story

Dune

No Time to Die

Belfast

Tick, Tick… Boom!



Possibilities

Spider-Man: No Way Home

A Quiet Place Part II

The Power of the Dog

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Frontrunners

Dune CCA, VES

No Time to Die CCA

The Matrix Resurrections CCA, VES

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings CCA, VES

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Possibilities

Godzilla vs. Kong VES

Eternals

Black Widow

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Free Guy



*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia ANN

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step Into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

*BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT*

Shortlist (alphabetical)

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen