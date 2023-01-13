Feinberg Forecast: Post-Golden Globes, BAFTA Longlists and SAG, DGA, PGA and Other Guild Noms

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards, Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

* * *

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) — podcast (Jerry Bruckheimer)

The Fabelmans (Universal) — podcast (Steven Spielberg)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Tár (Focus)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century/Disney)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) — podcast (Kevin Feige)

RRR (Variance)

Major Threats

Babylon (Paramount)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

The Whale (A24)

Women Talking (UAR)

Possibilities

The Woman King (Sony)

She Said (Universal)

Living (Sony Classics)

Aftersun (A24)

Till (UAR) — podcast (Barbara Broccoli)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) — podcast

Todd Field (Tár)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Major Threats

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick)

Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

S. S. Rajamouli (RRR)

Damien Chazelle (Babylon) — podcast

Possibilities

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives) — podcast

Darren Aronofsky (The Whale)

Charlotte Wells (Aftersun)

*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Major Threats

Adam Sandler (Hustle) — podcast

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto) — podcast 1 and 2

Possibilities

Daniel Kaluuya (Nope)

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Hugh Jackman (The Son) — podcast

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Will Smith (Emancipation) — podcast

Song Kang-ho (Broker)

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast

Cate Blanchett (Tár) — podcast

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Major Threats

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Margot Robbie (Babylon) — podcast

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) — podcast

Vicky Krieps (Corsage)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Possibilities

Rooney Mara (Women Talking)

Jennifer Lawrence (Causeway) — podcast

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu) — podcast

Zoe Kazan (She Said)

Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Major Threats

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) — podcast

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Tom Hanks (Elvis) — podcast 1 and 2

Possibilities

Ben Whishaw (Women Talking)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Major Threats

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) — podcast

Nina Hoss (Tár)

Claire Foy (Women Talking) — podcast

Jessie Buckley (Women Talking)

Possibilities

Gabrielle Union (The Inspection)

Carey Mulligan (She Said) — podcast

Keke Palmer (Nope)

Jean Smart (Babylon)

Lashana Lynch (The Woman King)

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)

Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)

White Noise (Noah Baumbach)

Major Threats

The Whale (Samuel D. Hunter)

She Said (Rebecca Lenkiewicz)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (David Magee)

The Good Nurse (Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Possibilities

Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie & Eric Warren Singer)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Joe Robert Cole & Ryan Coogler)

Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg) — podcast (Spielberg)

Tár (Todd Field)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Major Threats

Elvis (Jeremy Doner, Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell & Craig Pearce)

Babylon (Damien Chazelle) — podcast

The Woman King (Dana Stevens)

Nope (Jordan Peele) — podcast

RRR (S. S. Rajamouli)

Possibilities

Till (Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu & Michael Reilly)

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

Armageddon Time (James Gray) — podcast

Close (Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens)

The Inspection (Elegance Bratton)

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Frontrunners

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Close (Belgium)

Major Threats

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Holy Spider (Denmark)

Saint Omer (France)

Corsage (Austria)

Bardo (Mexico) — podcast (Alejandro González Iñárritu)

Possibilities

Last Film Show (India)

Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden)

The Blue Caftan (Morocco)

Joyland (Pakistan)

Return to Seoul (Cambodia)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Frontrunners

All That Breathes (HBO)

Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN)

Retrograde (Nat Geo)

Last Flight Home (MTV)

Bad Axe (IFC)

Major Threats

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Fire of Love (Nat Geo/Neon)

The Territory (Nat Geo)

Descendant (Netflix)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Possibilities

The Janes (HBO)

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (Sony Classics)

Hidden Letters (Cargo)

Children of the Mist (Film Movement)

A House Made of Splinters (still seeking U.S. distribution)

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Turning Red (Pixar)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Major Contenders

Inu-Oh (GKIDS)

Strange World (Disney)

Apollo 10 1/2 (Netflix)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (20th Century)

The Bad Guys (Universal)

Possibilities

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal/Illumination)

Eternal Spring (ARTE)

Luck (Apple/Skydance)

My Father’s Dragon (Netflix)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Frontrunners

Top Gun: Maverick (Claudio Miranda)

Elvis (Mandy Walker)

Babylon (Linus Sandgren)

Avatar: The Way of Water (Russell Carpenter)

The Fabelmans (Janusz Kaminski)

Major Threats

Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)

The Batman (Greig Fraser)

Bardo (Darius Khondji)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)

All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

Tár (Florian Hoffmeister)

Emancipation (Robert Richardson)

Possibilities

The Banshees of Inisherin (Ben Davis)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Larkin Seiple)

RRR (K. K. Senthil Kumar)

The Woman King (Polly Morgan)

Don’t Worry Darling (Matty Libatique)

Women Talking (Luc Montpellier)

Nope (Hoyte van Hoytema)

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Frontrunners

Elvis (Catherine Martin)

Babylon (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth E. Carter)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)

Living (Sandy Powell)

Major Threats

The Fabelmans (Mark Bridges)

The Woman King (Gersha Phillips)

Avatar: The Way of Water (Deborah Lynn Scott)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Jenny Eagan)

Empire of Light (Alexandra Byrne)

Till (Marci Rodgers)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Shirley Kurata)

White Noise (Ann Roth)

Don’t Worry Darling (Arianne Phillips)

Possibilities

The Banshees of Inisherin (Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh)

The Batman (Jacqueline Durran)

Blonde (Jennifer Johnson)

Tár (Bina Daigeler)

Corsage (Monika Buttinger)

Women Talking (Quita Alfred)

My Policeman (Annie Symons)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Diane Dwyer, Laura Kerrigan & Annika Schindler)

Armageddon Time (Madeline Weeks)

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Frontrunners

Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)

Elvis (Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa)

Avatar: The Way of Water (David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua & Stephen E. Rivkin)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)

The Fabelmans (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn)

Major Threats

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Kelley Dixon, Jennifer Lame & Michael P. Shawver)

Babylon (Tom Cross)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Bob Ducsay)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Sven Budelmann)

Tár (Monika Willi)

Triangle of Sadness (Mikel Cee Karlsson & Ruben Östlund)

Possibilities

RRR (A. Sreekar Prasad)

Thirteen Lives (James D. Wilcox)

The Batman (William Hoy & Tyler Nelson)

The Woman King (Terilyn A. Shropshire)

Women Talking (Christopher Donaldson & Roslyn Kalloo)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Holly Klein & Ken Schretzmann)

She Said (Hansjörg Weißbrich)

*BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING*

Frontrunners

Elvis

The Whale

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

All Quiet on the Western Front

Major Threats

Crimes of the Future

Blonde

Babylon

Possibilities

Emancipation

Amsterdam

*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Frontrunners

Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)

The Fabelmans (John Williams)

Women Talking (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat)

Avatar: The Way of Water (Simon Franglen)

Major Threats

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ludwig Göransson)

The Woman King (Terence Blanchard)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)

She Said (Nicholas Britell)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)

Possibilities

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Son Lux)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Nathan Johnson)

Devotion (Chanda Dancy)

Don’t Worry Darling (John Powell)

Nope (Michael Abels)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Frontrunners

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR) — M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose

“Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Tems

“Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) — Lady Gaga and Michael ‘BloodPop’ Tucker — podcast 1 and 2 (Gaga)

“New Body Rhumba” (White Noise) — James Murphy

“Stand Up” (Till) — Dernst ‘D’Mile’ Emile II and Jazmine Sullivan

Major Threats

“Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) — Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz — podcast (del Toro)

“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing) — Taylor Swift

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (Avatar: The Way of Water) — Simon Franglen, Swedish House Mafia and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye

“This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski — podcast (Byrne)

“Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman) — Diane Warren — podcast

Possibilities

“My Mind and Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me) — Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Selena Gomez, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson & Michael Pollack — podcast (Gomez)

“Good Afternoon” (Spirited) — Benj Pasek, Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Justin Paul & Mark Sonnenblick

“Time” (Amsterdam) — Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, Giveon Evans, Daniel Pemberton and Jahaan Akil Sweet

“Dust & Ash” (The Voice of Dust and Ash) — J. Ralph — podcast

“Til You’re Home” (A Man Called Otto) — David Hodges & Rita Wilson

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Frontrunners

Elvis

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Avatar: The Way of Water

Glass Onion: A Knives Onion Mystery

Major Threats

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Thirteen Lives

The Woman King

RRR

Triangle of Sadness

Possibilities

Bardo

Don’t Worry Darling

Women Talking

Till

The Banshees of Inisherin

Don’t Worry Darling

Empire of Light

Living

Tár

*BEST SOUND*

Frontrunners

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

All Quiet on the Western Front

Major Threats

Babylon

The Batman

Moonage Daydream

Possibilities

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Frontrunners

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

Major Threats

All Quiet on the Western Front

Jurassic World Dominion

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Possibilities

Thirteen Lives

Nope