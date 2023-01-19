Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Final Projections for the 95th Oscar Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards, Scott Feinberg, reflects Feinberg’s best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself.
*BEST PICTURE*
Projected Nominees
1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24, March 25, trailer)
2. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount, May 27, trailer) — podcast (Jerry Bruckheimer)
3. Elvis (Warner Bros., June 24, trailer)
4. Tár (Focus, October 7, trailer)
5. The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight, October 21, trailer)
6. The Fabelmans (Universal, November 11, trailer) — podcast (Steven Spielberg)
7. Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century/Disney, December 16, trailer)
8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney, November 11, trailer) — podcast (Kevin Feige)
9. All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix, October 28, trailer)
10. Triangle of Sadness (Neon, October 7, trailer)
Related Stories
Alternate
RRR (Variance) — podcast (S. S. Rajamouli)
Potential Surprise
Living (Sony Classics)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Close (A24)
*BEST DIRECTOR*
Projected Nominees
1. Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) — podcast
2. Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
3. Todd Field (Tár)
4. Daniel Scheinert & Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
5. Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick)
Alternate
Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)
Potential Surprise
S. S. Rajamouli (RRR) — podcast
Shoulda Been a Contender
Damien Chazelle (Babylon) — podcast
*BEST ACTOR*
Projected Nominees
1. Austin Butler (Elvis)
2. Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
3. Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
4. Bill Nighy (Living)
5. Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
Alternate
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Potential Surprise
Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Jonathan Majors (Devotion)
*BEST ACTRESS*
Projected Nominees
1. Cate Blanchett (Tár) — podcast
2. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
3. Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
4. Olivia Colman (Empire of Light) — podcast
5. Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Alternate
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Potential Surprise
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Margot Robbie (Babylon) — podcast
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*
Projected Nominees
1. Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
2. Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
3. Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
4. Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
5. Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Alternate
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) — podcast
Potential Surprise
Tom Hanks (Elvis) — podcast 1 and 2
Shoulda Been a Contender
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*
Projected Nominees
1. Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
2. Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
3. Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
4. Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
5. Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) — podcast
Alternate
Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Potential Surprise
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Frankie Corio (Aftersun)
*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*
Projected Nominees
1. Women Talking (Sarah Polley)
2. All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)
3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)
4. Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)
5. The Whale (Samuel D. Hunter)
Alternate
White Noise (Noah Baumbach)
Potential Surprise
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale & Matthew Robbins) — podcast 1 and 2 (del Toro)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (David Magee)
*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*
Projected Nominees
1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)
2. The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
3. Tár (Todd Field)
4. The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg) — podcast (Spielberg)
5. Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)
Alternate
Elvis (Jeremy Doner, Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell & Craig Pearce)
Potential Surprise
Nope (Jordan Peele) — podcast
Shoulda Been a Contender
Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)
*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*
Projected Nominees
1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — podcast 1 and 2 (del Toro)
2. Turning Red (Pixar)
3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks)
4. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)
5. Wendell & Wild (Netflix)
Alternate
Inu-Oh (GKIDS)
Potential Surprise
Strange World (Disney)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Eternal Spring (ARTE)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*
Projected Nominees
1. All That Breathes (HBO)
2. Retrograde (Nat Geo)
3. Fire of Love (Nat Geo/Neon)
4. Last Flight Home (MTV)
5. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)
Alternate
Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN)
Potential Surprise
Bad Axe (IFC)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Good Night Oppy (Amazon)
*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*
Projected Nominees
1. All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
2. EO (Poland)
3. Close (Belgium)
4. Decision to Leave (South Korea)
5. The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Alternate
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Potential Surprise
Saint Omer (France)
Shoulda Been a Contender
RRR (India)
*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*
Projected Nominees
1. Top Gun: Maverick (Claudio Miranda)
2. Elvis (Mandy Walker)
3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Russell Carpenter)
4. Babylon (Linus Sandgren)
5. Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)
Alternate
The Fabelmans (Janusz Kaminski)
Potential Surprise
The Batman (Greig Fraser)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Emancipation (Robert Richardson)
*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*
Projected Nominees
1. Elvis (Catherine Martin)
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth E. Carter)
3. Living (Sandy Powell) — podcast
4. Babylon (Mary Zophres)
5. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)
Alternate
The Woman King (Gersha Phillips)
Potential Surprise
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Shirley Kurata)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Don’t Worry Darling (Arianne Phillips)
*BEST FILM EDITING*
Projected Nominees
1. Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)
2. Avatar: The Way of Water (David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua & Stephen E. Rivkin)
3. Elvis (Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa)
4. Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)
5. The Fabelmans (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn)
Alternate
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Kelley Dixon, Jennifer Lame & Michael P. Shawver)
Potential Surprise
All Quiet on the Western Front (Sven Budelmann)
Shoulda Been a Contender
Babylon (Tom Cross)
*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*
Projected Nominees
1. Elvis
2. The Whale
3. The Batman
4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
5. All Quiet on the Western Front
Alternate
Blonde
Potential Surprise
Crimes of the Future
Shoulda Been a Contender
Everything Everywhere All at Once
*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*
Projected Nominees
1. The Fabelmans (John Williams)
2. Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)
3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Simon Franglen)
4. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat)
5. Women Talking (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Alternate
All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)
Potential Surprise
She Said (Nicholas Britell)
Shoulda Been a Contender
The Batman (Michael Giacchino)
*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*
Projected Nominees
1. “Naatu Naatu” (RRR) — Chandrabose & M. M. Keeravani
2. “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems
3. “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) — Lady Gaga & Michael ‘BloodPop’ Tucker — podcast 1 and 2 (Gaga)
4. “New Body Rhumba” (White Noise) — James Murphy
5. “My Mind and Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me) — Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Selena Gomez, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson & Michael Pollack — podcast (Gomez)
Alternate
“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (Avatar: The Way of Water) — Simon Franglen, Swedish House Mafia & Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye
Potential Surprise
“Good Afternoon” (Spirited) — Benj Pasek, Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Justin Paul & Mark Sonnenblick
Shoulda Been a Contender
“Nobody Like U” (Turning Red) — Billie Eilish & Finneas — podcast
*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*
Projected Nominees
1. Elvis
2. Babylon
3. Avatar: The Way of Water
4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
5. Everything Everywhere All at Once
Alternate
All Quiet on the Western Front
Potential Surprise
The Fabelmans
Shoulda Been a Contender
Thirteen Lives
*BEST SOUND*
Projected Nominees
1. Elvis
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. Avatar: The Way of Water
4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
5. All Quiet on the Western Front
Alternate
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Potential Surprise
Moonage Daydream
Shoulda Been a Contender
Tár
*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*
Projected Nominees
1. Avatar: The Way of Water
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. The Batman
5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Alternate
All Quiet on the Western Front
Potential Surprise
Jurassic World Dominion
Shoulda Been a Contender
RRR
*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*
Projected Nominees
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
2. An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
3. New Moon
4. More Than I Want to Remember
5. It’s Nice in Here
Alternate
The Garbage Man
Potential Surprise
The Flying Sailor
Shoulda Been a Contender
The Debutante
*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*
Projected Nominees
1. 38 at the Garden — podcast (Travon Free)
2. Stranger at the Gate
3. The Flagmakers
4. Nuisance Bear
5. The Martha Mitchell Effect
Alternate
The Elephant Whisperers
Potential Surprise
How Do You Measure a Year?
Shoulda Been a Contender
Anastasia
*BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT*
Projected Nominees
1. The Red Suitcase
2. An Irish Goodbye
3. Almost Home
4. The Lone Wolf
5. All in Favor
Alternate
The Treatment
Potential Surprise
Warsha
Shoulda Been a Contender
Night Ride
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day