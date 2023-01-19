Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Final Projections for the 95th Oscar Nominations

Clockwise, from top left: 'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'The Fabelmans,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar The Way of Water'

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards, Scott Feinberg, reflects Feinberg’s best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself.

*BEST PICTURE*

Projected Nominees

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24, March 25, trailer)

2. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount, May 27, trailer) — podcast (Jerry Bruckheimer)

3. Elvis (Warner Bros., June 24, trailer)

4. Tár (Focus, October 7, trailer)

5. The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight, October 21, trailer)

6. The Fabelmans (Universal, November 11, trailer) — podcast (Steven Spielberg)

7. Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century/Disney, December 16, trailer)

8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney, November 11, trailer) — podcast (Kevin Feige)

9. All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix, October 28, trailer)

10. Triangle of Sadness (Neon, October 7, trailer)

Alternate

RRR (Variance) — podcast (S. S. Rajamouli)

Potential Surprise

Living (Sony Classics)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Close (A24)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Projected Nominees

1. Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) — podcast

2. Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

3. Todd Field (Tár)

4. Daniel Scheinert & Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

5. Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick)

Alternate

Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Potential Surprise

S. S. Rajamouli (RRR) — podcast

Shoulda Been a Contender

Damien Chazelle (Babylon) — podcast

*BEST ACTOR*

Projected Nominees

1. Austin Butler (Elvis)

2. Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

3. Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

4. Bill Nighy (Living)

5. Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Alternate

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Potential Surprise

Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Jonathan Majors (Devotion)

*BEST ACTRESS*

Projected Nominees

1. Cate Blanchett (Tár) — podcast

2. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast

3. Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

4. Olivia Colman (Empire of Light) — podcast

5. Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Alternate

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Potential Surprise

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Margot Robbie (Babylon) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Projected Nominees

1. Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

2. Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

3. Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

4. Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

5. Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Alternate

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Tom Hanks (Elvis) — podcast 1 and 2

Shoulda Been a Contender

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Projected Nominees

1. Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

2. Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

3. Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

4. Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast

5. Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) — podcast

Alternate

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Potential Surprise

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Frankie Corio (Aftersun)

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Projected Nominees

1. Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

2. All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)

4. Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)

5. The Whale (Samuel D. Hunter)

Alternate

White Noise (Noah Baumbach)

Potential Surprise

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale & Matthew Robbins) — podcast 1 and 2 (del Toro)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (David Magee)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Projected Nominees

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

2. The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

3. Tár (Todd Field)

4. The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg) — podcast (Spielberg)

5. Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Alternate

Elvis (Jeremy Doner, Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell & Craig Pearce)

Potential Surprise

Nope (Jordan Peele) — podcast

Shoulda Been a Contender

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Projected Nominees

1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — podcast 1 and 2 (del Toro)

2. Turning Red (Pixar)

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks)

4. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)

5. Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Alternate

Inu-Oh (GKIDS)

Potential Surprise

Strange World (Disney)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Eternal Spring (ARTE)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Projected Nominees

1. All That Breathes (HBO)

2. Retrograde (Nat Geo)

3. Fire of Love (Nat Geo/Neon)

4. Last Flight Home (MTV)

5. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Alternate

Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN)

Potential Surprise

Bad Axe (IFC)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Good Night Oppy (Amazon)

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Projected Nominees

1. All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

2. EO (Poland)

3. Close (Belgium)

4. Decision to Leave (South Korea)

5. The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Alternate

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Potential Surprise

Saint Omer (France)

Shoulda Been a Contender

RRR (India)

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Projected Nominees

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Claudio Miranda)

2. Elvis (Mandy Walker)

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Russell Carpenter)

4. Babylon (Linus Sandgren)

5. Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)

Alternate

The Fabelmans (Janusz Kaminski)

Potential Surprise

The Batman (Greig Fraser)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Emancipation (Robert Richardson)

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Projected Nominees

1. Elvis (Catherine Martin)

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth E. Carter)

3. Living (Sandy Powell) — podcast

4. Babylon (Mary Zophres)

5. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)

Alternate

The Woman King (Gersha Phillips)

Potential Surprise

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Shirley Kurata)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Don’t Worry Darling (Arianne Phillips)

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Projected Nominees

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)

2. Avatar: The Way of Water (David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua & Stephen E. Rivkin)

3. Elvis (Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa)

4. Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)

5. The Fabelmans (Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn)

Alternate

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Kelley Dixon, Jennifer Lame & Michael P. Shawver)

Potential Surprise

All Quiet on the Western Front (Sven Budelmann)

Shoulda Been a Contender

Babylon (Tom Cross)

*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*

Projected Nominees

1. Elvis

2. The Whale

3. The Batman

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

5. All Quiet on the Western Front

Alternate

Blonde

Potential Surprise

Crimes of the Future

Shoulda Been a Contender

Everything Everywhere All at Once

*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Projected Nominees

1. The Fabelmans (John Williams)

2. Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Simon Franglen)

4. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat)

5. Women Talking (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Alternate

All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)

Potential Surprise

She Said (Nicholas Britell)

Shoulda Been a Contender

The Batman (Michael Giacchino)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Projected Nominees

1. “Naatu Naatu” (RRR) — Chandrabose & M. M. Keeravani

2. “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems

3. “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) — Lady Gaga & Michael ‘BloodPop’ Tucker — podcast 1 and 2 (Gaga)

4. “New Body Rhumba” (White Noise) — James Murphy

5. “My Mind and Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me) — Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Selena Gomez, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson & Michael Pollack — podcast (Gomez)

Alternate

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (Avatar: The Way of Water) — Simon Franglen, Swedish House Mafia & Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye

Potential Surprise

“Good Afternoon” (Spirited) — Benj Pasek, Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Justin Paul & Mark Sonnenblick

Shoulda Been a Contender

“Nobody Like U” (Turning Red) — Billie Eilish & Finneas — podcast

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Projected Nominees

1. Elvis

2. Babylon

3. Avatar: The Way of Water

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Alternate

All Quiet on the Western Front

Potential Surprise

The Fabelmans

Shoulda Been a Contender

Thirteen Lives

*BEST SOUND*

Projected Nominees

1. Elvis

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Avatar: The Way of Water

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

5. All Quiet on the Western Front

Alternate

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Potential Surprise

Moonage Daydream

Shoulda Been a Contender

Tár

*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Projected Nominees

1. Avatar: The Way of Water

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. The Batman

5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Alternate

All Quiet on the Western Front

Potential Surprise

Jurassic World Dominion

Shoulda Been a Contender

RRR

*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*

Projected Nominees

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

2. An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

3. New Moon

4. More Than I Want to Remember

5. It’s Nice in Here

Alternate

The Garbage Man

Potential Surprise

The Flying Sailor

Shoulda Been a Contender

The Debutante

*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*

Projected Nominees

1. 38 at the Garden — podcast (Travon Free)

2. Stranger at the Gate

3. The Flagmakers

4. Nuisance Bear

5. The Martha Mitchell Effect

Alternate

The Elephant Whisperers

Potential Surprise

How Do You Measure a Year?

Shoulda Been a Contender

Anastasia

*BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT*

Projected Nominees

1. The Red Suitcase

2. An Irish Goodbye

3. Almost Home

4. The Lone Wolf

5. All in Favor

Alternate

The Treatment

Potential Surprise

Warsha

Shoulda Been a Contender

Night Ride