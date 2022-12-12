Feinberg Snapshot: Six Standout Crafts Contenders

ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

This tour de force of crafts features stop-motion puppets and tons of practical effects done in camera, as well as visual effects. A Museum of Modern Art exhibit called “Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio” will begin press previews Dec. 7 and open Dec. 11.

FILM EDITING

Top Gun: Maverick

Thirty-six years after Top Gun was nominated in this category, it’s hard to imagine that its sequel won’t be. Cut by Eddie Hamilton, who also edited Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the movie features aerial action sequences that alone are as thrilling as anything onscreen in 2022.

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Eugenio Caballero, who previously worked on Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, teams up with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for the first time. On this project, he helps bring everything from a circular apartment to a flooded subway system from Iñárritu’s imagination to the screen.

COSTUME DESIGN

Elvis

Catherine Martin, who has won this award for her work on husband Baz Luhrmann’s films Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby, could pick up a third statuette for re-creating some of the King’s iconic outfits and making new ones. Austin Butler wears a total of 90 in the film!

MAKEUP/HAIRSTYLING

The Whale

Brendan Fraser was made to look like a 600-pound man using digitally created prosthetics — some weighing 300 pounds and taking up to four hours to apply — thanks to innovations created by director Darren Aronofsky’s frequent Oscar-nominated collaborator Adrien Morot.

VISUAL EFFECTS

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka Daniels) wanted a small VFX team after working with a big one on their previous film, Swiss Army Man. The off-the-wall effects in this effort were achieved by a core team of just five working under first-time effects supervisor Zak Stoltz.

