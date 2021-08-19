Female Boxing Movie ‘Uppercut’ to Open 2021 Oldenburg Film Festival

Uppercut, a female boxing movie from Germany, will open this year’s Oldenburg Film Festival, Germany’s leading event for independent cinema.

Directed by Torsten Reuther, Uppercut stars Luise Grossmann as a middle-class German woman who dreams of being a boxing champ. She seeks out a once-promising former boxer, now washed up, to try and convince him to train her. Hardy Daniel Krueger, a well-known German TV actor (and son of Hollywood actor Hardy Krueger (Hatari, Barry Lyndon) plays the trainer.

Uppercut is Grossmann’s first lead role, though she has had some smaller parts on German television series, including popular crime procedural Soko Leipzig.

Uppercut will have its world premiere in Oldenburg on Sept. 15.

Despite growing concerns over increased COVID-19 infections rates, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Oldenburg is sticking to its plan of having an in-person, physical festival. “There is no Plan B,” notes Oldenburg festival founder and director Torsten Neumann.

Last year, despite strict COVID-19 safety measures, the German festival managed to hold an in-person, physical event by foregoing screening in packed cinemas and, instead, holding private galas at local homes in Oldenburg, a small city in northern Germany.

Last year’s opening night film, the gutter romance tale Puppy Love, starring Hopper Penn and Paz de la Huerta, proved an audience and critical hit. The feature debut from Canadian music video director Michael Maxxis went on to win the festival’s top honor, the German Independence Award for best film, as well as best actress prize for Paz de la Huerta.

One film Oldenburg has already selected for its 2021 edition is The Maestro, a B-movie shlock horror tale from Thailand from director Paul Spurrier, written by and starring world-renowned composer Somtow Sucharitkul as a conductor/homicidal murderer.