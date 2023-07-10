Film Academy Hires New Top Official for New York Operations (Exclusive)

Tamika Etheart has been hired to lead the New York operations of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Starting Aug. 15, the former director of membership and events at The Paley Center for Media will be the New York director of member relations and global outreach.

Erica Babrenburg was also hired and will serve under Etheart as New York’s senior coordinator of member relations and global outreach. She comes to the Academy from Max and began her role last week.

These moves follow the departure earlier this year of Patrick Harrison, a longtime Academy employee — former director of New York programs and membership and then VP of member relations and global outreach — who was popular with Tri-State members. At the time, some members expressed displeasure about the lack of transparency regarding Harrison’s “disappearance,” as well as a number of other matters that impacted New York members.

Shortly after that, the Academy retained Meredith Shea to serve as its chief membership, impact and industry officer. She and her colleagues have spent the subsequent months interviewing candidates to succeed Harrison.

“I am thrilled to let you know that we have hired fantastic new team members for both positions,” Shea said in a Monday missive to New York area members. She added, “Moving forward, the New York office will report directly into me. We are extremely excited to continue our presence in New York and to work with you all to celebrate cinema and build community.”