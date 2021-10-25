Film Fest 919: ‘C’mon C’mon’ and ‘King Richard’ Tie for Audience Award

Two dramedies, Mike Mills‘s C’mon C’mon and Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s King Richard, will share Film Fest 919’s audience award after garnering the same number of votes from attendees, the Chapel Hill-based festival announced on Monday, the day after the fest’s six-day fourth edition came to a close.

“We were so happy to return to the theater and see these terrific movies together on the big screen,” Film Fest 919 founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall said in a statement. “Nothing beats seeing a movie with an audience, to feel the reaction of those around you and be able to talk about them afterwards, and we were able to do so safely!”

23 films hailing from 20 countries screened during this year’s fest, which also honored Rebel Heart songwriter Diane Warren (Spotlight Award) and Red Rocket screenwriters Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch.