Finn Wolfhard, Larry Charles, Harmony Korine Films Set for Midnight Madness at Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness sidebar will open with Borat director Larry Charles’ latest movie Dicks: The Musical getting a world premiere.
Charles’ latest film, in theaters from Sept. 29, stars Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang as God and Nathan Lane, and introduces writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp who play self-obsessed businessmen who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric and divorced parents.
“This year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!” Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF International programmer of Midnight Madness, said in a statement on Thursday.
The latest additions to the Toronto Film Festival also include the lineup for the Discovery program set to open with a world premiere for Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut Gonzo Girl.
The Midnight Madness gorefest will also give a North American premiere to Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine’s infrared action film Aggro Dr1ft, which was shot with Travis Scott in the starring role and headed to TIFF after a Venice bow. And there’s world premieres for Moritz Mohr’s Boy Kills World, a fever dream action film that stars Bill Skarsgård; Hell of a Summer, a horror comedy written, directed by and starring Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk; and Meshal Aljaser’s Naga, from Saudi Arabia.
There’s also North American premieres added for Weston Razooli’s Riddle of Fire, about three kids on a mythic quest and which will close Midnight Madness after bowing in Cannes; and Jason Yu’s Sleep, from South Korea.
Elsewhere, Arquette’s Gonzo Girl will kick off the Discovery program, as it stars Arquette, Ray Nicholson, Camila Morrone and Willem Dafoe and is a gonzo journalism drama set in 1992 and inspired by a real story.
Discovery also booked slots for Backstop, a queer cheerleading drama that features Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs and is directed by D.W. Waterson, with Elliot Page as an executive producer; Billy Luther’s Frybread Face and Me, a coming-of-age drama set on a Navajo reservation that’s executive produced by Taika Waititi; Fawzia Mirza’s The Queen of My Dreams, starring Transparent series actor Hamza Haq, Amrit Kaur and Nimra Bucha; and Molly Manning Walker’s debut film How to Have Sex, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce.
The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 7 to 17, with additional lineup announcements to be made in the coming weeks.
A complete list of Midnight Madness titles follows:
Boy Kills World Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA World Premiere
Dicks: The MusicalLarry Charles | USA World Premiere
Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada World Premiere
KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India World Premiere
NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia World Premiere
Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA North American Premiere
SleepJason Yu | South Korea North American Premiere
When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina World Premiere
Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia World Premiere
***
A complete list of Discovery titles follows:
Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France World Premiere
After the Fire Mehdi Fikri | France World Premiere
A Match (Sthal). Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India World Premiere
Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore World Premiere
An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland International Premiere
Arthur&Diana Sara Summa | Germany World Premiere
Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada World Premiere
Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA International Premiere
Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA World Premiere
Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan World Premiere
How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom North American Premiere
I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada World Premiere
La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia World Premiere
Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia World Premiere
Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea World Premiere
Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada World Premiere
Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France World Premiere
Tautuktavuk (What We See)Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada
The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar World Premiere
The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi)Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway World Premiere
The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada World Premiere
Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico World Premiere
Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France World Premiere
Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba World Premiere
Without AirKatalin Moldovai | Hungary World Premiere
Yellow BusWendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates World Premiere
