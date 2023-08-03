Finn Wolfhard, Larry Charles, Harmony Korine Films Set for Midnight Madness at Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness sidebar will open with Borat director Larry Charles’ latest movie Dicks: The Musical getting a world premiere.

Charles’ latest film, in theaters from Sept. 29, stars Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang as God and Nathan Lane, and introduces writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp who play self-obsessed businessmen who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric and divorced parents.

“This year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!” Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF International programmer of Midnight Madness, said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest additions to the Toronto Film Festival also include the lineup for the Discovery program set to open with a world premiere for Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut Gonzo Girl.

The Midnight Madness gorefest will also give a North American premiere to Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine’s infrared action film Aggro Dr1ft, which was shot with Travis Scott in the starring role and headed to TIFF after a Venice bow. And there’s world premieres for Moritz Mohr’s Boy Kills World, a fever dream action film that stars Bill Skarsgård; Hell of a Summer, a horror comedy written, directed by and starring Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk; and Meshal Aljaser’s Naga, from Saudi Arabia.

There’s also North American premieres added for Weston Razooli’s Riddle of Fire, about three kids on a mythic quest and which will close Midnight Madness after bowing in Cannes; and Jason Yu’s Sleep, from South Korea.

Elsewhere, Arquette’s Gonzo Girl will kick off the Discovery program, as it stars Arquette, Ray Nicholson, Camila Morrone and Willem Dafoe and is a gonzo journalism drama set in 1992 and inspired by a real story.

Discovery also booked slots for Backstop, a queer cheerleading drama that features Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs and is directed by D.W. Waterson, with Elliot Page as an executive producer; Billy Luther’s Frybread Face and Me, a coming-of-age drama set on a Navajo reservation that’s executive produced by Taika Waititi; Fawzia Mirza’s The Queen of My Dreams, starring Transparent series actor Hamza Haq, Amrit Kaur and Nimra Bucha; and Molly Manning Walker’s debut film How to Have Sex, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 7 to 17, with additional lineup announcements to be made in the coming weeks.

A complete list of Midnight Madness titles follows:

Boy Kills World Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA World Premiere

Dicks: The MusicalLarry Charles | USA World Premiere

Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada World Premiere

KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India World Premiere

NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia World Premiere

Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA North American Premiere

SleepJason Yu | South Korea North American Premiere

When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina World Premiere

Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia World Premiere

***

A complete list of Discovery titles follows:

Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France World Premiere

After the Fire Mehdi Fikri | France World Premiere

A Match (Sthal). Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India World Premiere

Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore World Premiere

An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland International Premiere

Arthur&Diana Sara Summa | Germany World Premiere

Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada World Premiere

Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA International Premiere

Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA World Premiere

Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan World Premiere

How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom North American Premiere

I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada World Premiere

La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia World Premiere

Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia World Premiere

Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea World Premiere

Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada World Premiere

Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France World Premiere

Tautuktavuk (What We See)Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada

The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar World Premiere

The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi)Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway World Premiere

The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada World Premiere

Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico World Premiere

Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France World Premiere

Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba World Premiere

Without AirKatalin Moldovai | Hungary World Premiere

Yellow BusWendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates World Premiere