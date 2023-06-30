Fire Breaks Out on Warner Bros. Lot

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
A fire broke out on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank Friday, after what a source described as the sound of an explosion heard shortly before 2 p.m. Power was at least partially out on the lot, according to the source.
It is not believed to have been a deliberate act, and and is being labeled an accident, according to a Warners insider. No one was injured, and the fire is now out. The fire department on the Warners lot was on the scene to handle the fire, and a spokesperson for the Burbank Fire Department confirmed they also responded to a fire but did not yet have further information.
Several Twitter uses shared photos of the fire, which caused dark grey clouds to spread over Toluca Lake and Burbank.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day