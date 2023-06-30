Fire Breaks Out on Warner Bros. Lot

A fire broke out on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank Friday, after what a source described as the sound of an explosion heard shortly before 2 p.m. Power was at least partially out on the lot, according to the source.

It is not believed to have been a deliberate act, and and is being labeled an accident, according to a Warners insider. No one was injured, and the fire is now out. The fire department on the Warners lot was on the scene to handle the fire, and a spokesperson for the Burbank Fire Department confirmed they also responded to a fire but did not yet have further information.

Several Twitter uses shared photos of the fire, which caused dark grey clouds to spread over Toluca Lake and Burbank.