First Look: Bobby Cannavale and Krew Boylan Go All Dolly Parton in ‘Seriously Red’ (Exclusive)

Australian writer/actress Krew Boylan is all dolled up as the world’s most famous Dolly and appearing alongside on open-shirted Bobby Cannavale in this first look from upcoming musical dramedy Seriously Red.

The film — which features music by Dolly Parton — is directed by Grace Otto (Under the Volcano) from a script by Boylan (Primal) and marks the first feature from Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures.

Seriously Red tells the story of Red (Boylan), a vivacious and at times misguided red-head who pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator. On her journey to success, Red has to lose herself in order to find herself because as Dolly Parton says: Be yourself because Everyone is taken.’

Bridemaids star Byrne — who exec produces — also appears in the film alongside Boylan and Cannavale, as does fellow Australian Daniel Webber (The Dirt, Escape from Pretoria). Arclight Films will be shopping the title, now in post production, at the AFM and looking after worldwide rights.

Seriously Red‘s producers include Jessica Carrera (Under the Volcano), Timothy White (I am Mother), Sonia Borella (Go Karts) and Robyn Kershaw (Bran Nue Dae) from Robyn Kershaw Pictures, while exec producers, alongside Byrne, include Danny Nozell (Dumplin’), Jack Christian and Deanne Weir.