Cannes First Look: ‘Young Sheldon’ Star Wendie Malick in Musical Feature ‘Mother of All Shows’ (Exclusive)

HighballTV has released a first-look photo for its musical feature film Mother of All Shows, starring Emmy-nominated actress Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Hot in Cleveland, Bojack Horseman).

The film is directed by and also stars Melissa D’Agostino (Tactical Girls), as well as cast members Ann Pornel (Baroness Von Sketch Show), Darryl Hinds (Overlord and the Underwoods), Juan Chioran (Sneakerella) and Phil Luzi (Bad Blood), Tara Consoli (Kim’s Convenience), Michael Miranda (Murdoch Mysteries) and Trevor Martin (Six Guns for Hire).

Written by D’Agostino and David James Brock, Mother of All Shows follows Liza (D’Agostino) as a woman coping with the impending death of her estranged mother. In her mind, she retreats to a 70’s variety show where the all-powerful host is Liza’s own mother, Rosa (Malick), who leads an all-singing, all-dancing cast of players from Liza’s past and present. Scene by scene, song by song, Liza works through parts of their past during an attempt to visit her mother without losing herself in the process.

Matt Schichter produced the film, which features original songs by Brock, D’Agostino & Rebecca Everett.

Mother of All Shows, which will be screening as the opening night film at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival in June, is being sold globally by Forward Motion Entertainment in Cannes.