‘First Love’ Filmmaker A.J. Edwards on Heartbreak of Losing Original Score by Arcade Fire Musician

Richard Reed Parry's score was replaced on the film, which stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sydney Park, in favor of composer George Kallis: "My hope is simply that the true form of this film does have a future."

Sydney Park and Hero Fiennes Tiffin
Sydney Park and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in FIRST LOVE, 2022. Vertical Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

On June 17, filmmaker A.J. Edwards debuts his third feature, a coming-of-age drama titled First Love. But while audiences will see his vision on the big screen, they won’t hear it.

After turning in a cut of the film, he was informed by Voltage Pictures that the score, by Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire, would be replaced with one by composer George Kallis, of the After franchise.

“My hope is simply that the true form of this film does have a future and does have an audience, and, at the very least, I want people to know about it. [Parry] did beautiful work, and it melds the performances and the heart of the film in the way it was intended.” Voltage declined to comment.

Lazy loaded image
First Love, directed by A.J. Edwards, stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sydney Park. Courtesy of Voltage Pictures

This story first appeared in the June 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

