‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Movie Finds Its Director in Emma Tammi

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Death by animatronics will hit the big-screen as Blumhouse’s adaptation of popular horror video game Five Nights at Freddy’s has landed its director.
Emma Tammi, who made her feature debut with the 2018 horror Western The Wind, is set to direct the horror thriller, which is in pre-production for an early 2023 start of principal photography, Blumhouse announced Wednesday.
Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is already working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s favorite animatronic characters to life.
Related Stories
Created by Scott Cawthon, the game follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at the family friendly Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza joint. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.
Fazbear, a bear who is the pizza joint’s mascot, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, Foxy the Pirate Fox were the lead animatronics in the original game, released in 2014, with other characters joining as it became a global franchise and grew into its own story and gaming universe.
“Five Nights at Freddy’s is more consistently asked about than any other film I’ve ever worked on, and I’m thrilled to confirm it’s finally happening!” said Blumhouse head, Jason Blum, in a statement. “With Emma Tammi at the helm, we’re committed to making Scott’s vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait.”
Five Nights has a script by Cawthon, Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. The film will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Cawthon and Blum will produce the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer.
Tammi’s Wind premiered as part of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness program in 2018 to positive reviews. She had Dollhouse, a horror thriller with Selena Gomez attached, set up at STX.
Tammi is repepd by CAA, Atlas Artists and Jackoway Austen.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Searchlight Pictures
Mekhi Phifer to Star in Searchlight’s ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (Exclusive)
-
thr news
Christian Bale Says He Acted as a “Mediator” on ‘American Hustle’ Set Between David O. Russell and Amy Adams
-
-
reese witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Developing ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ Movie With Build-A-Bear (Exclusive)
-
international
Chinese Blockbuster ‘Home Coming’ Getting Global Theatrical Release Courtesy of CMC Pictures (Exclusive)