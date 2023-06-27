‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Trailer Sees Josh Hutcherson in an Animatronics Nightmare

Dark and grim, the Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer, released Tuesday, takes a look into Freddy Fazbear and friends’ world that perturbs all the fright and fears that can be expected from the video game and Blumhouse Productions.

The Emma Tammi-directed film, based on 2014’s multi-platform video game of the same name, stars Hunger Games‘ Josh Hutcherson, Scream‘s Matthew Lillard, Some Kind of Wonderful‘s Mary Stuart Masterson and You‘s Elizabeth Lail.

The spine-chilling preview sees Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt and Piper Rubio as his little sister, Abby Schmidt. In order to get by and support them, Mike calls a man named William Afton, played by Lillard, to inquire about a security job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

“This place was huge in the ’80s with the kids. They shut it down years ago. The owner’s just not ready to let it go yet,” Lillard’s character forewarns in the trailer.

After arriving at his run-down new job, complete with dirty fixtures, dust-painted walls and alarming ghosts of old arcade games, Mike quickly learns that the job entails more than just guarding over the formerly working animatronics. The once fun and jolly characters begin to come alive, murdering anyone in the building after midnight, leaving Mike and his little sister in uncertain peril.

Universal Pictures brought the film to life with Blumhouse Productions, in association with Striker Entertainment. Jason Blum’s production company is also behind other popular horror films, including M3GAN and Get Out.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 27, just in time for the Halloween holiday weekend.