Josh Hutcherson Doesn’t Know What He Signed Up for in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Teaser

Josh Hutcherson is in over his head in the first teaser for Blumhouse’s movie adaptation of horror video game Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The film follows the same storyline as the game, originally created Scott Cawthon, which sees a troubled security guard (Hutcherson) begin working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a dark take on Chuck-E-Cheese. “While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through,” the description reads.

The brief teaser for the adaptation begins by welcoming the new security guard to the family entertainment center “where fantasy and fun come to life,” before cutting to an ominous scene outside of the abandoned building.

“We’re going to have so much fun together,” the host says, as a scene of Hutcherson’s Mike getting strapped into an electric chair plays.

Scream and Scooby-Doo live-action actor Matthew Lillard and You star Elizabeth Lail also star in Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is helmed by Emma Tammi, who made her feature debut with 2018 horror Western The Wind.

The original game, released in 2014, revolved around animatronics Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken and Foxy the Pirate Fox, but as the game has grown more popular over the years, other characters have joined its universe.

The film has had a long road, with it first being announced in 2015 by Warner Bros. and produced by Vertigo Entertainment and KatzSmith Productions; eventually switching hands to Blumhouse in association with Strike Entertainment

“Five Nights at Freddy’s is more consistently asked about than any other film I’ve ever worked on,” said Blumhouse head Jason Blum in a statement when Tammi was announced as the director in October 2022. “We’re committed to making Scott’s vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait.”

Five Nights at Friday’s hits theaters Oct. 27.