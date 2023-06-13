Sony’s R-Rated Animation ‘Fixed’ Sets Voice Cast

Genndy Tartakovsky has let the dogs in.

The Hotel Transylvania and Samurai Jack director announced the actors who will voice Fixed, his first R-rated comedy feature, which will follow a pooch who goes out for one final, wild night before he is set to be neutered.

Adam Devine, Kathryn Hahn and Idris Elba lead the voice cast of the film, which Tartakovsky and producer Michelle Murdocca presented as a work-in-progress to the audience of the Annecy Animation Film Festival Tuesday night. The duo showed multiple clips from the Sony and New Line Cinema-produced film, which is set to deliver in September. A release date has not yet been set.

Pitch Perfect star Devine plays Bull, a chubby but still intact pooch, who finds out his owners are about to give him the snip. His already-fixed buddies, Rocco (Elba), Fetch (Fred Armisen) and Lucky (Bobby Moynihan) decide to take him out for one last night on the town so he can get the most out of his balls before it’s all over.

Hotel Transylvania and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actor Kathryn Hahn plays Bull’s neighbor and love interest, the glamourous show dog Honey who has an appealingly raunchy side.

“Kathryn was an obvious choice,” said Murdocca. “We had worked with her on Transylvania, [but] she asked us to make Honey’s dialog a little more brassy, to make her just one of the boys, so we went back and did a Honey pass, and that’s where her character and personality really came out.”

Beck Bennett will voice Sterling, Bull’s show dog nemesis. River Gallo and Michelle Buteau are also in the cast, voicing the dogs Frankie and Molasses, respectively.

Fixed will be the first-ever R-rated comedy from Sony Pictures Animation, and Tartakovsky admitted it has been a long journey to bring the project to the big screen. He said he originally pitched the idea back in 2009, before he became SPA’s hitmaker, directing the first three films of the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

The project went through several iterations over the years, which Tartakovsky documented for the Annecy audience, tracing how the 3D CGI feature morphed into 2D, more traditional Looney Tunes-style animation after New Line got onboard.

“It helped with the budget, but 2D was what I wanted to do all along,” said Tartakovsky. “Dog’s balls just don’t look good in 3D.”

Judging by the scenes screened at Annecy, Fixed will earn its R-rating. The sequences shown depicted dogs doing it “human-style,” a doggie orgy and an extremely-bloody incident with an unlucky squirrel. The Annecy audience lapped it up.

“This comedy was 10 times as hard as any actual thing I’ve ever done, [so] hearing you laugh and hearing other people laugh at the other screenings, is just ‘Phew’!,” said Tartakovsky, who noted that, “Once you get past the balls and buttholes, there’s a lot of heart there.”