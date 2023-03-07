Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield and Halle Bailey Among Newly Announced 2023 Oscar Presenters

Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield and Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey are among the latest group of presenters for the 2023 Oscars.

Other stars set to take the stage at the 95th annual Academy Awards include Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman and Sigourney Weaver.

Previously announced presenters include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

More presenters are set to be announced leading up to the ceremony.

In November, the Academy announced that Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time. “We felt like we needed someone who could definitely handle the show,” Academy president Janet Yang told THR on Nov. 16.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel said he was “surprised” when he was asked to host.

“And it wasn’t one of those situations where they couldn’t get anybody and they asked me at the last minute — I definitely would have said no if that was the case,” he added. “So, I don’t know, it kind of came out of the blue and they clearly got me at the right moment. I did wait a week to tell my wife. I thought she might react negatively, but she was very positive, so I said, “OK, yeah, I’ll do it.”

The 2023 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air live on ABC and in over 200 territories worldwide.