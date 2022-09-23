Florence Pugh Shares Warm Thank You for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast and Crew, Posts Photo with Olivia Wilde

As Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters, star Florence Pugh took a moment to thank the cast and crew of the film, and shared photos from set, including one with her co-star and director, Olivia Wilde.

“It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!” Pugh captioned a carousel of images on Instagram. “We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so. … Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it.”

Don’t Worry Darling‘s debut comes after a bumpy PR rollout that included rumors of acrimony on set, including reports of tension between Wilde and Pugh.

“This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times,” Pugh wrote. “For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.”

Pugh’s post comes on the heels of the rumors she and Wilde are feuding, which Wilde denied in her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

“I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent,” the director told Stephen Colbert. “She’s fantastic. She’s on the set of her movie Dune right now, and there’s nothing cooler than a busy actress. I have nothing against her for any reason.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, cinematographer Matthew Libatique said of filming, “This was probably the most harmonious set I’ve ever been on.”

Don’t Worry Darling is expected to come in at No. 1 at the box office with $20 million to $24 million.