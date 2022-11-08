Focus Features Chairman, Vice Chairman to Receive Gotham Awards’ Industry Tribute

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski and vice chairman Jason Cassidy will be honored with the industry tribute award at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

Kujawski joined Focus when it was formed and became its chairman in 2016 while Cassidy joined Focus as marketing president in 2016 and was elevated to vice chairman of the company in 2019.

“Focus Features and its unparalleled slate of remarkable films, has been an essential part of the Gotham Awards for twenty years, truly representing the pinnacle of independent film. We salute Peter and Jason for continuing to make Focus Features a welcoming home for filmmakers while embracing innovative new ways to extend the studio’s stellar legacy,” said Gotham film and media institute executive director Jeffrey Sharp. “Furthermore, Peter and Jason have been essential partners in supporting The Gotham’s emerging filmmaker initiatives such as the Focus Features Jet Blue Student Short Film Program which has awarded financial support and recognition to twenty graduate film school students over the past four years.”

It was previously announced that Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams would receive performer tributes, while the cast of Fire Island will receive an ensemble tribute.

Former Focus CEO James Schamus received the Gotham Awards’ industry tribute in 2010

Two of Focus’ latest releases, Tár and Armageddon Time, earned Gotham Awards nominations, with Tár scoring a leading five nods, including one for best feature. Other notable titles that Focus, Universal’s specialty division, has released over its 20-year history include Brokeback Mountain, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Lost in Translation, Milk, Moonrise Kingdom, Phantom Thread, BlacKkKlansman, Promising Young Woman, Belfast and both of the Downton Abbey films.

Focus’ 2023 slate includes Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Zelda Williams’ Lisa Frankenstein, Bobby Farrelly’s Champions, Book Club II and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

The 2023 Gotham Awards is set to take place on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The winners of the fourth annual Focus and JetBlue student short film showcase will be revealed during the ceremony.