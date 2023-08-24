‘Foe’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal Try to Uncover Who Is Friend or Foe in Dystopian Drama

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal embark on a journey to discover who is friend or foe in the trailer for Amazon Studios’ Foe, based on Iain Reid’s novel of the same name.

Ronan’s Hen and Mescal’s Junior are alone on their farm in 2065 when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with the proposal of a lifetime for Junior: to pilot a space program and leave his wife behind to be looked over by an artificial version of him.

“I need to have an intimate understanding of your marriage, the good and the bad,” Pierre tells Mescal’s character. “I promise it’s confidential. It’s between you and me.”

The two-minute look at the film explores their lives and shows Hen’s desire for something greater than life on a desolate farm, while Junior wonders if he truly knows his wife.

“You wanna live mundane lives? Or do you wanna be a part of something special and unique?” the stranger asks the couple before clarifying the proposal is only for Junior.

“We’re going to ensure Hen has company while you’re away,” he continues. “We’re going to replace you,” to which Junior exclaims, “I don’t want a robot living with my wife.”

Reid and director Garth Davis co-wrote the script, which raises questions about the nature of humanity and artificial humanity while bringing the not-too-distant future to life.

The best-selling author also serves as an executive producer on the Amazon Studios film, alongside Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak and Samantha Lang. Davis takes on the role of producer with Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning.

Foe hits theaters Oct. 6.