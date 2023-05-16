Cannes: John Cusack, Briana Hildebrand, Jake Abel to Star in Yale Entertainment’s Spy Thriller ‘Fog of War’ (Exclusive)

Jake Abel (Malignant, Walker), Briana Hildebrand (Deadpool, Lucifer) and John Cusack (High Fidelity, Love & Mercy) are set to lead spy thriller Fog of War, the latest project from Yale Entertainment.

Michael Day (Clawfoot) is directing from a screenplay by Luke Langsdale. Producers are Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Michael Day, as well as Scott Levenson. Yale Entertainment’s sales arm, Great Escape, will be introducing the project to buyers in Cannes.

Set in the closing months of WWII, Fog of War tells the story of injured American pilot Gene (Abel) and his OSS agent fiancée Penny (Hildebrand) as they retreat to a remote estate in Massachusetts to stay with Penny’s distant uncle Robert (Cusack). Unbeknownst to her, the OSS has recruited Gene to spy on the family and the surrounding community as top-secret documents related to the D-Day invasion have been stolen and an enemy mole is somewhere nearby, preparing to turn these plans over to the Axis Powers.

“As soon as we finished reading the script, we knew we had to make this film. It’s full of twists and keeps you guessing,” said Yale Entertainment’s Levine and Beckerman. “We couldn’t be happier with the amazing cast and production team we have lined up.”

Added Great Escape president Nicholas Donnermeyer: “We’re thrilled to be introducing this exciting and unique project to buyers. It’s a fantastic, gripping script that combines aspects of Agatha Christie and John le Carré. This is a film that will have audiences riveted.”

Executive producers include Robert Levine, Luke Langsdale, Roorey Rooney, Brian Unger, Greg Ruden, Anne Ruden, Nick Donnermeyer, Michael J. Rothstein, Jason Kringstein, Luke Taylor, Matthew Helderman, Thomas Mann, Tamazin Simmonds, Sabine Stener, Jeffrey Tussi, David Nazar, Will Hirscheld, Aden Darmody, Jesse Korman and Nick Phillips.

Jake Abel is repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment, Brianna Hildebrand is repped by APA, Luber Roklin and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson, and John Cusack is repped by Andrew Rogers and Jim Osborne at APA.