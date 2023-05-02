Matt Dubin to Lead Formosa Group Following Resignation of Founder Bob Rosenthal (Exclusive)

Formosa Group executive vp Matt Dubin is “taking over operational responsibilities and reporting structure” previously held by founder and CEO Bob Rosenthal, who caught many by surprise when he resigned on March 31, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Dubin is a familiar face at the leading audio postproduction company, where he has worked since it was founded in 2013.

The company was contacted but declined to comment.

Bill Romeo, CEO of parent company Streamland Media, announced the news to staff on Monday, THR learned. “I am confident that Formosa Group will benefit from the dedication and leadership that Matt has demonstrated since the inception of the company and that Formosa Group will continue to thrive in his capable hands,” he wrote in a memo.

Also on Monday, Romeo announced that Tim Nett, one of the original partners and founders of Formosa Group and sister companies Picture Shop and Picture Head, has been named Streamland’s COO. As well, original partners Barbara Glazer and Mike Greenfield will serve as consultants to the company.

THR previously broke the news of the resignation of Rosenthal, whose last official day at Formosa Group was Friday. A day earlier, a so-called “Formosa Group Collective” — a name that was used to include employees from all divisions, including its award-winning sound talent — sent a petition to top brass at Streamland, urging it to keep the company under Rosenthal’s leadership.

Formosa is home to a long roster of leading sound editors, designers and rerecording mixers, including winners of Oscars, BAFTAs, Emmys, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society trophies. Among them are Ron Bartlett (Dune), Anna Behlmer (Mulan) and Mark Stoeckinger (John Wick: Chapter 4). The company also maintains divisions in broadcast work, music, interactive media and commercials.