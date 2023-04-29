Formosa Group Employees Petition Parent Company to Keep CEO Bob Rosenthal After His Resignation (Exclusive)

Following what was described as Formosa Group CEO Bob Rosenthal’s emotional last day with his team, there’s more developing at the leading audio postproduction company.

Rosenthal’s last official day at Formosa Group was Friday. A day earlier, a so-called “Formosa Group Collective” — a name being used to include employees from “all divisions, domestic and international,” including its award-winning sound talent — sent a petition to top brass at parent company Streamland Media, urging it to keep the company under Rosenthal’s “unhindered leadership,” The Hollywood Reporter has learned. THR has obtained a copy of the petition (below, in its entirety).

As THR understands it, the employees received a response from the company, but Streamland declined a request for comment.

A month ago, THR broke the story of Rosenthal’s March 31 resignation, a widely unexpected move that left many in the sound community struggling to understand what happened. The well-known industry vet had been with Formosa Group, which now operates under parent Streamland Media, since he founded the company in 2013.

“Bob Rosenthal is the heart and soul of Formosa Group. Under his leadership, Formosa Group has grown from a boutique sound house to the largest independent, sound postproduction company in the world, and one of the most distinguished and successful brands in post sound,” reads the petition from the collective that was “formed to show our support for Bob Rosenthal and the desire that our organization remain under his unhindered leadership.”

Formosa is home to a long roster of leading sound editors, designers and rerecording mixers, including winners of Oscars, BAFTAs, Emmys, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society trophies. Among them are Ron Bartlett (Dune), Anna Behlmer (Mulan) and Mark Stoeckinger (John Wick: Chapter 4). The company also maintains divisions in broadcast work, music, interactive media and commercials.

The complete text of the petition follows.

To All Concerned:

This petition is not led by any individual but rather The Formosa Group Collective, which includes representation from all divisions, domestic and international.

During the April 13th Streamland town-hall, it was stated that Streamland Media is nothing without its people. We welcome you to show us that you believe those words to be true.

Bob Rosenthal is the heart and soul of Formosa Group. Under his leadership, Formosa Group has grown from a boutique sound house to the largest independent, sound post production company in the world, and one of the most distinguished and successful brands in post sound.

The Formosa Group Collective was formed to show our support for Bob Rosenthal and the desire that our organization remain under his unhindered leadership, so he can continue navigating our future successfully, the way he has for the past decade.

He is the leader we trust to usher our company through the times ahead.

Sincerely,

THE FORMOSA GROUP COLLECTIVE