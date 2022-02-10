Francis Ford Coppola to Receive ICG Publicists Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed by the International Cinematographers Guild at the 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards ceremony next month.

The announcement came Thursday morning from awards chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main.

“Francis Ford Coppola has impacted nearly every facet of motion picture storytelling — from script to direction, from craft to tech — and it’s our honor to celebrate him on the fiftieth anniversary of The Godfather’s release. With that masterpiece, as with his entire body of work, Coppola has continuously recharged American movies and changed popular culture in ways that have stood the test of time,” said John Lindley, ICG National President, in a statement.

Among Coppola’s other films are The Godfather, Part II; Apocalypse Now; The Conversation; Bram Stoker’s Dracula; and The Rainmaker.

The Oscar-winning film director, 82, will be honored at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon, an in-person ceremony that recognizes excellence in publicity, promotion, still photography and journalism for motion pictures and television, taking place March 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Past recipients of the award include Julie Andrews, Peter Bart, Warren Beatty, Carol Burnett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, Sid Ganis, Don Mischer, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Lily Tomlin, Betty White and Robert Zemeckis.