Francis Ford Coppola Tells Diane Keaton Why He Cast Her in ‘The Godfather’: “There Was Something More About You”

Until now, Diane Keaton has been wondering for decades why she was even cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

On Friday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram Stories for an “Ask me anything” session, encouraging fans to ask him about his life, work and career achievements. Among those who responded was none other than the Book Club: The Next Chapter actress.

Coppola proceeded to post Keaton’s question for all to read: “Why on Earth did you choose me for The Godfather?!!”

The Oscar-winning actress took on the role of Kay Adams-Corleone, the wife of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone, in the 1972 film, which quickly became a cult classic.

The director responded to her question, writing, “I chose you, because although you were to play the more straight/vanilla wife, there was something more about you, deeper, funnier, and very interesting. (I was right).”

Coppola also shared the first time he witnessed Keaton in her element – during a performance of the Broadway musical Hair, which was also the actress’s first major stage role. “I was invited by Fred Astaire to accompany him to see Hair,” he added. “Which he couldn’t make ‘hide nor hair’ out of. You were in it, and I remember your beautiful singing voice.”

After The Godfather launched her into stardom, Keaton later reprised her role in 1974’s The Godfather Part II and in 1990’s The Godfather Part III. Then in 2020, a recut version of the third film, titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, was released for the 30th anniversary of the original version.

During the AMA session, Coppola was also asked if he would make a fourth Godfather film. He responded, “In my mind there is one 1 film known as The Godfather (Parts I and II) and an epilogue or ‘Coda’ The Death of Michael Corleone.”