François Ozon’s Comedy ‘The Crime Is Mine’ Lands at Music Box

Music Box Films has picked up the U.S. rights to The Crime Is Mine, the post #MeToo comedy from French director François Ozon and which stars Rebecca Marder, Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Isabelle Huppert.

A theatrical release is planned for later this year for the period film, with a home entertainment release to follow, the distributor said in an announcement timed for the start of the Cannes Film Festival.

Fabrice Luchini, Dany Boon, and André Dussolier round out the ensemble cast for The Crime is Mine, which follows struggling actress Madeleine, played by Tereszkiewicz, and her best friend and roommate Pauline (Rebecca Marder), an unemployed lawyer in 1930s Paris.

Madeleine secures fame after standing trial for the murder of a lascivious movie producer, with Pauline serving as defense counsel and media circus ringmaster. The Crime is Mine is adapted from a 1934 play by Georges Berr and Louis Verneuil.

Music Box Films released earlier Ozon movies like Potiche, Frantz, By The Grace Of God and Summer of ‘85.

“We are thrilled to work again with one of the most essential and prolific contemporary French filmmakers, who’s fashioned a delightful comedy that pays homage to ’30s screwball style with the verve of a true cinephile,” Music Box Films’ Brian Andreotti said in a statement.

The sale of the film was negotiated by William Schopf and Brian Andreotti of Music Box Films and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert of Playtime on behalf of the filmmakers. Recent releases by Music Box include Eric Gravel’s social drama Full Time, and Rebecca Zlotowski’s adult drama Other People’s Children, starring Virginie Efira.