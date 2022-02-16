Frank Grillo Joins ‘Underworld’ Creator Kevin Grevioux’s Action-Adventure ‘King of Killers’

Captain America and Purge star Frank Grillo is adding to a busy movie slate, joining upcoming action-adventure King of Killers.

The film — based on the graphic novel of the same name — comes from writer/director Kevin Grevioux, co-creator of the hugely successful Underworld franchise for Sony Pictures.

Redbox Entertainment and Red Sea Media have signed worldwide rights to King of Killers, which will be shot in Winnipeg, Canada later this month, with Redbox set to release the film later this year in theaters, on demand and in Redbox kiosks.

“I am thrilled that Redbox Entertainment and Red Sea Media are on board as our partners,” said Grevioux. “Similar to Underworld, I created the graphic novel to be a franchise in a series of action films. Now with our incredible cast, we have a property that audiences around the world will have a lot of fun experiencing.”

King of Killers tells the story of a group of international assassins who are contracted to take out the most dangerous killer in the world. The film will be produced by Shane Walker and Angel Gracia of Creative Tank, Michael Wright and Christopher Rush Harrington of Dovetail Media, Juliette Hagopian of JuliJette Inc, Channel 56 Films, and Todd Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment. Galen Smith and Marc Danon of Redbox will serve as executive producers, as well as Grant Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Tyler Gould from BondIt Media Capital and Roman Kopelevich and Roman Viaris of RSM.

“After reading the script and seeing Kevin’s amazing track record with Underworld, we know this will be an action-packed film that will thrill audiences,” sand Smith. “We’re looking forward to releasing King of Killers later this year,” said Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox Entertainment.”

The deal was brokered by Roman Kopelevich, CEO of Red Sea Media, and Todd Slater, partner at Slater Brothers Entertainment on behalf of the producers, and by Marc Danon for Redbox Entertainment. BondIt Media Capital is providing direct financing for the film.

“Kevin’s previous work speaks for itself. Once we read the script, we knew that King of Killers was for us. We are super excited to bring its non-stop action to our international partners, which include Palatin Media in Germany,” added Kopelevich.

Grillo is represented by Management 360, CAA, Paul Hastings and 42West. He recently wrapped on the biopic Lamborghini based on the life story of Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.