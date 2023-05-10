‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel in the Works With Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Disney is going back to the world of Freaky Friday. A sequel is in the works to the 2003 body-swap comedy that starred Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lohan and Curtis are expected to reprise their roles as a mother and daughter who wake up one Friday and find they have swapped bodies. Elyse Hollander is penning the script to the sequel.

Freaky Friday was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel, and grossed $160 million globally. Directed by Mark Waters from a script by Heather Hach and Leslie, Dixon has remained a cultural touchstone, with Curtis referencing it during public appearances over the years. It has become synonymous with the body-swap genre, spawning homages such as the Blumhouse horror film Freaky.

Curtis told the New York Times in a retrospective on the 2003 film that she continued to get questions about a Freaky Friday sequel while promoting her 2022 horror film, Halloween Ends.

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made,’ ” said Curtis.

The potential Freaky Friday sequel would mark a return to studio filmmaking for Lohan, who in the 2000s was among the bigger young stars of the era. In recent years, she has been making something of a career comeback with a two-picture deal at Netflix that included the rom-com Falling for Christmas.

Said Lohan to the Times of a potential sequel: “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”