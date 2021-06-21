Skip to main content
AMC Theatres Offers Free Popcorn Refills to Celebrate Cinema Week

Hundreds of reopened theaters across the country are offering various promotions as part of an organized effort to lure moviegoers back to the big screen.

Mega-cinema chain AMC Theatres on Monday announced that it will celebrate the first-ever Cinema Week by offering free popcorn refills to all customers buying any size of the popular concession.

The offering is one of numerous promotions being plotted by exhibitors across the country as part of an organized effort designed to lure moviegoers back to to theaters en masse as pandemic-era restrictions are lifted or eased dramatically.

Cinema Week runs June 22-27. (AMC’s popcorn offer, however, doesn’t end until June 30).

The effort — formed by a coalition of 300 theater companies of all sizes — includes special in-theater events and promotions, signed movie memorabilia, private watch parties, concessions deals and rewards program perks.

There are also numerous targeted movie events, including a special Cinema Week showing of the 20th anniversary of Universal’s Fast and the Furious, Disney’s Summer of Soul , a double feature of Paramount’s A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II and advance screenings of IFC’s Werewolves.

“A few weeks ago in Los Angeles, movie theater owners, 13 movie studios, and talented filmmakers got together to tell you ‘The Big Screen is Back’,” NATO President and CEO John Fithian said. “With pandemic cases falling, vaccinations rising, movie theaters in all major markets opening to 100% capacity, and big, crowd-pleasing titles being released all summer long, we’re keeping our word – with the kick-off of Cinema Week, The Big Screen is Back.”

Cinema Week coincides with the domestic debut of Universal’s F9 over the June 25-27 weekend. The latest Fast & Furious installment is the first all-audience tentpole to debut since the box office recovery began in earnest.

In addition to NATO, Cinema Week has support from the Independent Cinema Alliance, Hollywood studios and numerous sponsors.

