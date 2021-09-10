‘Free Solo’ Distributor Greenwich Signs Canadian Deal with levelFILM

Toronto-based distributor levelFILM has signed a multi-year deal with Greenwich Entertainment to handle all of Greenwich’s films in Canada. The deal, which The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed, will kick off with the upcoming release of Ebs Burnough’s The Capote Tapes, a documentary exploring the explosive impact of Truman Capote’s unpublished novel Answered Prayers. The Capote Tapes had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019 and U.S. premiere at DOC NYC. Greenwich is bowing the film in the theaters stateside on Sept. 10.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the output agreement with levelFILM’s Head of Distribution, John Bain.

Greenwich, an arthouse and documentary film specialist, is best-known for its release of Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo (2018), which grossed more than $17 million at the North American box office.

Greenwich is also handling the U.S. release of Vasarhelyi and Chin’s The Rescue with NatGeo, a look at the search and rescue mission that saved a boys soccer team trapped inside a system of caves in Thailand, which premiered at Telluride and will screen in Toronto Sept. 12; Debbie Lum’s Try Harder! about ultra-competitive Asian American pupils at a U.S. high school; and Camilla Nielsson’s President, which follows a crucial election in Zimbabwe. Both Try Harder! and President premiered at Sundance this year.

On the feature side, Greenwich has handled the release of Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy, and Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily starring Molly Shannon.

levelFILM has established itself as one of Canada’s premier boutique arthouse distributors, with the release of films such as Joe Talbot’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Together Together with Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, and Rosalind Chao, and the Canadian ingenious drama The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open from directors Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers.

News of the levelFILM/Greenwich deal was first announced in Deadline.