Inside the “Meat Cute” Premiere of ‘Fresh’ With Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Hollywood movie premieres typically roll out with the same schedule of events: Red carpet, screening, afterparty. Not on Thursday night as Searchlight flipped the script, ever so slightly, for Fresh’s debut because of what was in Lauryn Kahn’s script.

Event insiders banked on the fact that VIP guests may not have much of an appetite after sitting through the nearly two-hour film. In it, Daisy Edgar-Jones stars opposite Sebastian Stan in the story of a young woman, Noa, who is increasingly fed up with app-based dating. In short order, she meets a charming man, Steve, in real life (at the grocery store, of all places), and they fall for one another. Twist: Noa is soon shocked to learn that Steve has a disturbing appetite (and side business) for human flesh.

The latter detail prompted event insiders to nix the afterparty in favor of a pre-screening reception complete with cocktails and a spread of bites and tray-passed hors d’oeuvres inside Hollywood Legion Post 43 on Highland Avenue. But instead of slicing around the meaty plot point, they made it the main entrée in an expert display from Gina Wade Creative.

The spread featured an epic charcuterie table with a variety of meats, cheeses, cleavers and spreads, along with giant glass jars of raw red meat, boxes of gummy treats including lip-shaped snacks, and several photo backdrops including a “Meat Cute” display featuring 3D heart-shaped ribeyes and one meant to mimic a grocery store meat package with plexiglass display and a label to match featuring the slogan, “It’s not for everyone.”

Or is it? Mimi Cave, who made her feature directorial debut on the project after making a name for herself on shorts and music videos, says the script has so many layers and speaks to many societal issues that it has wide appeal. “Hopefully, something in the film speaks to you and makes you feel something, and it hits you in your gut,” she said, in an amusing choice of words. But for her, she said, “It speaks to what it means to be in a toxic relationship and what the power dynamics in those relationships look like.”

A general view of the atmosphere at the Fresh premiere at Hollywood American Legion on March 03, 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cave also seemed over the moon to be presenting her film in front of a live audience with a buzzy party, red meat and all. Fresh was meant to have its world premiere in Park City in January as part of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Due to COVID-19, the premiere shifted to online so Cave was stoked to finally have something in a theater with her actors so they, along with crew, talent and VIPs, could get the full Fresh experience. “I’m so ready,” Cave said.

Edgar-Jones arrived ready, too. She even dressed with the theme of the film in mind in a look by Loewe that featured heels surrounded by cracked eggs. “This is my first red carpet, really for a film so it was really fun to be able to work with my stylist and do something that feels like a nod to Fresh because there’s a lot of eating involved,” said the actress, who broke out on Hulu’s Normal People and is now toplining a feature film for the first time. “We loved the fact there were eggs on the heel, and what I do think is cool is, I guess, picking outfits that feel like they match the tone of the film. With Fresh, it’s so fun because the way JW Anderson designs, he’s just got such a funky, quirky style. I feel like this film is really quirky and funky, in a way.”

Speaking of funny, Stan told THR that he plans to post his audition video on social media this weekend. It features him dancing in character, another quirky plot point of the film. “I met with Mimi and we hit it off and talked a lot about where to take this thing,” he explained. “It seemed we had similar ideas and she had a very specific point of view. The dance sequences were a big concern for her and just in case she had any doubts that I could do it, I recorded myself in this video.”

Cave loved it but admitted that they had already settled on Stan as their leading man before it arrived. “He sent in the video dancing in the kitchen with a steak knife and I was like, ‘OK, we made the right choice,'” she said with a laugh. Stan campaigned for the role after reading that Edgar-Jones had been cast in the film via a story in Deadline. “Listen, I look at Hollywood Reporter. I look at Variety. I look at Deadline. We have to be aware what’s going on,” Stan said of monitoring deals news. “Sometimes it leads to getting jobs. I mean, it’s a group effort, but at the end of the day, you have to kind of be aware of what’s going on out there and if there’s something to be passionate about, I’ll follow it.”

Seeing Edgar-Jones name on the project made him really want to sink his teeth into the role. “When she signed on, I thought, you know what? This is going to be a really different movie now because she was so great on Normal People. She brings a level of depth, wisdom and world knowledge. When she’s on-screen, you’re captivated. Her playing that part would make this movie interesting because having her as a protagonist will be an intelligent, smart, aware woman. Therefore, this awful guy is going to have to be on her level. It elevated the characters for me.”

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones have a little fun with a prom pose in front of the “Meat Cute” backdrop. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Back to the, ahem, meatier moments. Writer Kahn, who made a name for herself in the comedy world with projects like Ibiza, said cannibalism “is the ultimate taboo” hence why she utilized it as a plot point. “There is something so dark and vile and scary about it. It is people. It is us,” she explained. But that’s not all. “It was really more about the female experience, and me thinking, ‘OK, what is the worst-case scenario of a woman trusting or dating someone? What happens when you are ready to put your guard down and be yourself fully? What is the worst thing that could happen?’ That’s where my brain went.”

As for where her tastebuds went Thursday night, Kahn did not snack on any of the spread because she gave up red meat years ago (because her husband’s pet pig). Actor Dayo Okeniyi, who has a pivotal role as a bartender named Paul, was quick to say he would enjoy the offerings. “I’m a meat-eater,” he said with a smile. “I’m from Nigeria. We eat meat.”

What about Edgar-Jones? “I still eat meat, would you believe?”

Fresh is now streaming on Hulu.