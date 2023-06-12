Funko Expands Build-Your-Own, Personalized Figurines with Pop! Yourself

For years, Funko has been making vinyl figures of anything and everything in pop culture, from movies and shows with the biggest fandoms to random and forgotten relics. Sports figures have received the Pop! treatment and so have certain filmmakers.

In late 2020, the company launched a small program that allowed its customers to make figures of themselves or loves ones, but only as an in-person experience in its two brick-and-mortar locations — the Funko Headquarters in Everett, Wash., and Funko Hollywood in Los Angeles.

That program proved such a success that the company is taking it to the mass market. Funko is keeping it as an in-store experience but is now expanding it to the online world as well, calling the initiative Pop! Yourself.

The announcement of the Pop! Yourself! line was made Monday during Funko’s licensing expo summit in Las Vegas. The launch is meant to highlight the 25th anniversary of the company, which is seeking to bring a modicum of innovation to the consumer products market and make collecting more personal.

“Pop! Yourself has been our hidden gem,” said Dave Bere, vp of Funko’s brand and marketing in a statement. “It’s the number one item at our retail stores the past two years, and makes up 20 percent of our in-store sales to date. It’s clear that our fans love the POP! Yourself offering, which is why we are thrilled to bring this to the mass market.”

But wait, that’s not all. Funko has also enlisted licensing partners into the program, which will now allow fans to stylize themselves as their favorite pop culture character. While the company has not yet announced its partners, it does theoretically allow a person to don a cape and cowl, maybe have mermaid fins, or look like their favorite vampire.

“Pop! Yourself is a game-changer for the brand going forward, as it truly puts our customers at the center point,” states CEO Brian Mariotti. “It’s pop culture customized for you, your family, and your loved ones. Not only will you be able to become a POP!, but there will be millions of combinations of interchangeable accessories representing all fandoms so your POP! is a true reflection of YOU, no matter how much your interests evolve over time.”

The program will launch in the third quarter of this year via Funko.com as well as in-person at Funko Hollywood and Funko Everett. The customized Pop! will retail for $30.

Check out the fun – and celeb-filled – video below.