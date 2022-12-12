Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down’ Subject and Directors on Oscar-Contending Doc, Gun Violence

The former U.S. congresswoman and filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West sat down with THR at the recent SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Few documentaries have ever featured as inspiring a subject as Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, through which the Oscar-nominated directors of 2018’s RBG, Julie Cohen and Betsy West, profile the eponymous former U.S. congresswoman who was shot in the head while meeting with Tucson constituents in 2011 — and who has since fought her way back from the brink of death to become a leading advocate for gun safety measures.

Giffords, Cohen and West traveled to the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October to screen their Oscar-eligible doc feature and then discuss it in front of a packed Lucas Theatre audience with The Hollywood Reporter. You can watch video of that conversation, which closes with a deeply moving sing-a-long that illustrates just how much progress Giffords has made in her recovery, at the top of this post.

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, which was co-released by Briarcliff Entertainment and CNN Films, is now available for streaming on numerous VOD platforms.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad