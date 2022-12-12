‘Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down’ Subject and Directors on Oscar-Contending Doc, Gun Violence

Few documentaries have ever featured as inspiring a subject as Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, through which the Oscar-nominated directors of 2018’s RBG, Julie Cohen and Betsy West, profile the eponymous former U.S. congresswoman who was shot in the head while meeting with Tucson constituents in 2011 — and who has since fought her way back from the brink of death to become a leading advocate for gun safety measures.

Giffords, Cohen and West traveled to the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October to screen their Oscar-eligible doc feature and then discuss it in front of a packed Lucas Theatre audience with The Hollywood Reporter. You can watch video of that conversation, which closes with a deeply moving sing-a-long that illustrates just how much progress Giffords has made in her recovery, at the top of this post.

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, which was co-released by Briarcliff Entertainment and CNN Films, is now available for streaming on numerous VOD platforms.