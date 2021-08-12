Gabriel Iglesias Says His Casting as Speedy Gonzales in ‘Space Jam 2’ Was “Big Brown Shield” for Warner Bros.

Gabriel Iglesias could not have been prouder when he was approached by Warner Bros. to be the voice of Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam: A New Legacy, but he was taken aback by a question after he was cast.

Dropping by The Late Show on Tuesday, the comic-actor told Stephen Colbert that the Looney Tunes mouse was a beloved character from his childhood and he had zero qualms about the casting.

Iglesias explained that he was asked by the Space Jam crew if he wanted to change the voice of the Speedy from the traditional delivery. “I thought that was pretty awesome that they would give me that power,” the comic said. “And I said ‘No. When people think of Speedy Gonzales, I don’t want them to think of me, I want them to think of Speedy Gonzales.'”

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Everett Collection

Iglesias added that he was then taken aback by the next query. “The question was asked, ‘Can you do Speedy Gonzales?’ And I’m like, ‘How did I get the part? Oh, they needed a big brown shield.'” That line got a big laugh from Colbert and was referring to the previous controversies with the character being a stereotype, especially since most of the actors who have voiced Speedy through the decades were Caucasian.

After he did some Speedy for the Space Jam crew, Iglesias was told his delivery was perfect, the comic said, adding that he responded, “I know, I have been Mexican a long time.”

From there, Iglesias showed off his vocal talents doing several spot-on impressions of other Looney Tunes characters, including Marvin the Martian and Bugs Bunny. Iglesias joked that he told the production they could fire all the other voice actors and he would do the entire film for half the total pay.

Watch the full interview below.