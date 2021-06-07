Gabrielle Union, Jeremy Pope to Star in Drama ‘The Inspection’ for A24

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope will star in The Inspection, a drama from A24 based on the life of filmmaker Elegance Bratton, who will make his narrative feature debut with the project.

Pope will play a young gay man who enlists in the Marines, with Union playing the mother whose approval he is desperate to win.

Bratton, who earned an Independent Spirit Award for his doc Pier Kids, also wrote the screenplay.

Dear White People producer Effie T. Brown will produce and co-finance on behalf of Gamechanger Films, with A24 also co-financing. Chester Algernal will produce via their Freedom Principle shingle.

Pope, who is repped by Gersh, Door 24 and Jackoway Tyerman, earned an Emmy nomination for his work in Netflix’s Hollywood and earned Tony nomination for his roles in Choir Boy and Ain’t Too Proud. He is set to play Sammy Davis Jr. in Scandalous! from director Janet Mock.

Union is currently working on the Cheaper by the Dozen remake for Disney+, which she also executive prodcues. She is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners and Felker Toczek.