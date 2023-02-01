Gael García Bernal Joins Nicole Kidman in Thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’ (Exclusive)

Gael García Bernal is joining Nicole Kidman in the Amazon Prime thriller Holland, Michigan.

Mimi Cave is directing the movie, which is described as a “Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town.”

Andrew Sodroski is behind the screenplay. Kidman is producing with Per Saari via her Blossom Films banner, which has a longstanding relationship with Amazon, having recently teamed for Things I Know to Be True, an adaptation of Andrew Bovell’s award-winning play, and the upcoming drama series Expats. Pacific View Management and Productions’ Peter Dealbert is also producing. Churchill Films’ Kate Churchill is executive producing.

Bernal, repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson, is reteaming with Amazon following his role in Cassandro, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Reads The Hollywood Reporter‘s festival review: “Bernal nails his best role in years, giving a performance steeped in cheeky humor, resilience and radical self-belief — not to mention some amazingly nimble moves.”

Bernal previously worked with the studio on the series Mozart in the Jungle. Next up, Bernal is set to star in the Hulu series La Máquina alongside Eiza González and Diego Luna. He is executive producing through his banner La Corriente del Golfo.

Amazon recently released Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding and its upcoming slate includes the Matt Damon- and Ben Affleck-fronted movie Air, about the release of the beloved Nike Air Jordan shoe.