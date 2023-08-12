Gal Gadot Recounts Evil Queen Audition, Teases ‘Snow-White’ Live-Action Remake: “It’s So Delicious and Delightful”

Gal Gadot spent a month preparing for her Snow White audition.

The Wonder Woman actress will portray the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s first princess. She stars opposite Rachel Zegler’s Snow White.

“It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while,” Gadot said in a GQ video. “They needed to make sure I can sing because this is a musical. So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song, and I got the part, and it was very exciting.”

She continued, “It was so much to shoot because it’s so different from anything I’ve ever done. It’s so delicious and delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical.”

In an interview with People, the Heart of Stone star shared that her daughter assumed she would be playing the titular character in the Snow White live-action, but when she found out Gadot would be playing the villain, she wasn’t surprised. “When I told her ‘No, [I’m playing] the evil queen,’ my oldest said, ‘Oh, how appropriate,'” the actress told the publication.

Gadot and Zegler previously took the stage at D23 in September 2022 where they shared brief footage of the two of them in character.

“Snow White is the girl you remember, but she definitely is made for the modern age,” Zegler said at the time. “There’s such an emphasis on what it means to be the fairest of them all. For Snow White, it’s about finding her voice and finding her agency so she can be a fair and just ruler.”

Marc Webb’s Snow White also stars Tony winner Andrew Burnap in the lead male role. It features music from Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose projects include La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen.