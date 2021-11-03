Gal Gadot to Play Evil Queen in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’

Gal Gadot is stepping up to the mirror.

The actress, whose Red Notice debuts Nov. 5, is in final negotiations to star as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action take on its 1938 classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

The Evil Queen is the one who steps to her Magic Mirror and famously asks, “Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is fairest of them all?” And everyday, the Mirror responds to the Queen that it is she. When the day comes that it doesn’t, the Queen sets into a murderous tailspin that will involve a Huntsman, seven dwarves, a poisoned apple, and plenty of singing.

Marc Webb is directing the project that has Rachel Zegler set to play the future Disney princess.

The new feature will have songs as well, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar- and Tony-winning duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, writing new songs for the project.

Marc Platt is producing.

Gadot stars in Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.